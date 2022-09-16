A London gay sauna that “never closes” has confirmed it will stay open during the Queen’s funeral but will turn off the music and show the funeral on screens instead of gay porn.

On Monday night (Australia time), the Queen will be laid at rest at Westminster Abbey. In the UK, many businesses will close their doors to mark the occasion.

But London’s biggest gay sauna, the 24-hour Pleasuredrome Spa, says it will stay open and has said patrons can pay tribute to the former monarch by raising a toast.

It famously has the title as “the only gay venue in the UK that never closes,” but as a sign of respect it will turn off the music and replace the adult films with a funeral livestream.

“The staff and management of Pleasuredrome Spa join together in expressing their sense of deep sadness and loss at the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II,” the sauna’s management explained.

“In accordance with Government guidance and advice, Pleasuredrome Spa will remain open on Monday, 19 September.

“As a mark of respect to her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, no music will be played within the spa and no films will be shown.

“The cinema and the main screen will show live events around Her Late Majesty’s funeral throughout the day.

“Guests at the venue are invited to join us in a toast to His Majesty King Charles III.

“Drinks, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, including champagne, will be provided at the cost of the management of Pleasuredrome Spa for the loyal toast.”

‘Quietly shag at respectfully silent’ gay sauna during Queen’s funeral

On Twitter, many reacted with a mix of humour and disbelief at the opportunity to have a “silent funeral orgy” and “quietly shag at the respectfully silent Pleasuredrome” during the Queen’s big farewell.

“If you fancy seeing her off before getting off, you can watch the funeral at Pleasuredrome,” one person tweeted.

If you fancy seeing her off before getting off, you can watch the funeral at London’s biggest gay sauna, Pleasuredrome. pic.twitter.com/s91eYOFWym — Nick Levine (@mrnicklevine) September 17, 2022

I am HOWLING. Gay sauna Pleasuredrome will be open on Monday but as a mark of respect WON’T be playing any music or showing porn, but WILL be screening the funeral. So you can get buggered in mournful silence, then watch HLMTQ go off to her reward. #ItsWhatSheWouldHaveWanted pic.twitter.com/HW7NzrHmfB — Hugh Smithson-Wright (@HRWright) September 17, 2022

What if we quietly shagged at the respectfully silent Pleasuredome? https://t.co/BV48udpmDM — Sass Transit (@SassTransit) September 17, 2022

We all mourn in our own way, but some ways just have a certain je ne sais quoi. https://t.co/47ysI8iA20 — Charle on Magne (@robscurantist) September 17, 2022

If we never get the apology and reparations we deserve for the crimes committed in Elizabeth’s name, at least we have this. Joy for generations to come. https://t.co/MTOvZF05gZ — Shailja Patel (@shailjapatel) September 17, 2022

