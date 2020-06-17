Gay Saudi couple who fled to Australia open up about new life together

A Saudi Arabian gay couple who fled persecution and sought asylum in Australia have opened up about their new lives in “freedom”.

The couple (pictured) were granted Australian bridging visas in December, and are now living in Sydney.

One of the men, Essam, spoke to SBS’ Insight program on Tuesday night about their journey.

Gay sexual activity is illegal in Saudi Arabia and punishable by death.

“In Saudi Arabia, being gay definitely has its own consequences. It’s the worst thing you can be,” the 47-year-old said.

“We always had to keep our relationship secret. We always had to watch what we said and even how we looked at each other out in public.

“My partner and I met in 2003 and we’ve been together ever since. He’s my everything. We couldn’t lose each other.

“We would’ve definitely been arrested and separated, forcefully probably by [my partner’s family].”

Essam said his own family pressured him to marry from the age of 19. As a teenager, he and another woman got engaged. Later, at age 35, he married a lesbian woman with a partner of her own.

“This was to get family pressure off my back, and to get the pressure off her back. She was also gay,” he said.

The couple also even contemplated having children. However as time went on Essam couldn’t keep up the fake relationship.

“I just couldn’t continue it, for the sake of our children. My wife had a girlfriend, and I had my partner,” he said.

Gay couple can never return to Saudi Arabia

Essam was working at the kingdom’s media ministry when he was caught up in a crackdown on foreign media.

After Saudi authorities discovered the pair’s relationship and threatened to out them, the men fled to Australia last October.

Asked at customs if they would declare asylum, the pair said they were and were immediately separated and detained.

After two and a half months in an Australian detention centre, the pair were released in December.

Now, Essam told Insight they can never return to Saudi Arabia.

“It’s terrible. You leave everything behind. We had a house, we had cars, we had a dog,” he said.

“If we didn’t [flee], they would have separated us. That was never an option.”

Essam’s partner stayed anonymous on the program, but he said they both now live in “freedom”.

“Being here together in Sydney, it’s been amazing. We can hold hands walking down the street,” he said.

“We can have public displays of affection, although we’re not used to that yet.

“We’re not scared anymore, we’re able to breathe. We’re not worried that authorities are going to kick down our door in the middle of the night. It’s been wonderful.”

