Gay rugby player Simon Dunn and partner Felix have split after five years

Australian gay rugby player and athlete Simon Dunn has announced that he and partner Felix Maisey-Curtis have split after five years together.

On Instagram, Simon posted a photo of the two of them, sharing that the couple’s split has come after a “rough year of personal loss”.

“As we just celebrated our five-year anniversary, it become apparent our goals and journeys had changed,” he wrote.

“For me, my passion will always be working for my community and advocacy organisations plus exploring further ways I can contribute.

“After a rough year of personal loss, it became clear our time together was at a close and what we were looking for in life and partners had evolved.

“I give him credit as it takes true love to know when to let someone go live their best lives which we have decided to do. Onwards.”

In response, actor Hugh Sheridan posted a string of blue and black heart emojis on the post.

Another follower wrote, “Knowing how to recognize that the best decision is to finish, is to have grown and matured as people!”

In 2014, Simon Dunn became the first out gay man to represent their home country on Australia’s national bobsledding team. He retired from the sport in 2016.

The athlete, model and advocate moved to London and joined gay rugby team the Kings Cross Steelers, where he played alongside Felix, who is a former Long Jump athlete.

Simon Dunn and Felix Maisey-Curtis went viral for gay kiss in 2019

In 2019, Simon and Felix went viral when Simon shared a sweet photo of the couple kissing each other on the field, in response to Israel Folau’s anti-gay comments.

The athlete shared the photo of himself kissing his boyfriend Felix after a rugby match victory and encouraged his followers to tag Folau.

Simon is now based in Sydney, and last year began training for a bobsledding comeback that was sadly halted by a nasty ruptured bicep during a race in late 2021.

In September Simon played for gay rugby team the Sydney Convicts at his fifth Bingham Cup, which this year was in Ottawa, Canada. He’s played on and off for the Convicts since 2012.

Simon Dunn has also acted as an ambassador for Australian LGBTIQ+ non-profits GiveOUT and the Bobby Goldsmith Foundation.

