Gay rugby player Nick McCarthy says team cheered when he came out

Irish rugby player Nick McCarthy has said coming out as gay has been “entirely positive” and says his teammates cheered for him when he told them.

The 27-year-old Leinster rugby union player (pictured) has publicly come out in an interview, and revealed he’d previously considered quitting rugby over his sexuality.

But McCarthy thanked his coaches for their “unbelievable” support since he told them in November.

Then in January, he came out to his team and said his experience has been “entirely positive”.

“I only made a quick announcement. But I just remember the room erupting!” he said.

“They were all delighted for me and it was immediately a weight off my shoulders.”

The 27-year-old said he’d taken strength from the stories of Australian soccer player Josh Cavallo and US footballer Carl Nassib, as well McCarthy’s own bisexual teammate Jack Dunne.

“I struggled with coming out for a while and it was starting to impact on me and my happiness,” he said.

“So it was the right decision. It affected me so much that I agonised over my future.

“[I] contemplated walking away from rugby altogether. Because I just didn’t think I could come out while playing rugby.

“It’s not common for a male athlete to come out in sport, never mind professional rugby.

“I needed to accept being gay myself before I could address it with others. I have great friends in rugby but I didn’t know how they would take it.”

Gay rugby player Nick McCarthy says ‘biggest hurdle may be your own head’

But McCarthy says he now wants everyone to know his experience since coming out “has been entirely positive.”

“I have realised that anyone who cares about you, just wants you to be happy,” he said.

“They were all delighted for me and it was immediately a weight off my shoulders.

“It’s hard to perform at your best when you are carrying something, anything. That’s the same for all the lads.

“For me it was my sexuality, for others it could be stuff at home, or studies or whatever.

McCarthy said, “If one other person, one other kid, keeps playing their sport because they see a Leinster Rugby player has come out and is accepted, that would be a great outcome.

“The biggest hurdle may be in your own head. Surround yourself with good people, because anyone that cares for you, wants the best for you.

“Your sexuality is just a part of who you are, and life is so much better when you can be yourself.”

Last month, Blackpool’s Jake Daniels became the first UK-based male soccer player to come out as gay since 1990.

At the weekend, Olympic athlete Dame Kelly Holmes came out as a lesbian.

