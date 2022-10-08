Gay rugby club drama ‘In From The Side’ screening in Brisbane

Two gay rugby players find themselves in a risky love affair in drama In From The Side, screening in Australia at Palace Cinemas this month.

In the new British film, Mark (Alexander Lincoln) has recently joined the South London Stags, his local gay and inclusive rugby club.

The gay man in a dysfunctional relationship with Richard, an older man often working abroad.

While playing with the Stags, Mark soon finds himself drawn to equally unavailable Warren (Alexander King). Warren is a seasoned player who’s in long-term relationship with teammate John.

But while the club is at an away match, Mark and Warren share a drunken encounter together.

The two men unwittingly embark on a romantic affair they struggle to hide from their partners and teammates alike.

As their secret begins to unravel, team spirit, loyalties and camaraderie are tested.

In From the Side is coming to Australian cinemas this month as part of the Cunard British Film Festival, hosted by Palace Cinemas.

In From the Side director talks rugby club culture

Writer-director Matt Carter has been involved with gay rugby for eight years, as both a player and coach.

He said in a statement the sport has a “rich and extensive culture” under-explored on film.

“This should be brought to a wider audience with the hopes of raising the public profile of inclusive sports clubs and their benefits to society,” he said.

Making In From the Side, he said early on it was decided there’d be no “coming out” or “homophobia” storylines.

“Our approach to the story allowed us to really explore the nuanced interpersonal relationships that occur within a group of men living their authentic lives,” he said.

Carter added, “There’s often discussion around the concept of masculinity surrounding sport – especially with rugby.

“Assumptions are made that because rugby is very physical, it must be inherently ‘toxically’ masculine.

“In From the Side takes aim at these preconceived notions, tackling common stereotypes of gay men in sport.

“It’s possible for healthy, non-toxic masculinity to thrive in this environment.”

