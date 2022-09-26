Gay rom-com ‘Bros’ will not be released in the Middle East

Billy Eichner’s “Bros” will be making history upon its release as the first R-rated gay rom-com ever made by a major studio. However, a decision has been made to pre-emptively skip any kind of release in the Middle East.

As reported by Variety, it is unclear what markets in the region will be affected, but it is likely to include Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Kuwait.

The decision follows recent controversy about a queer character in Disney’s Lightyear.

The film missed out on a release in Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E. and Kuwait, among other Middle East territories, due to the inclusion of a same-sex kiss in the Toy Story spinoff.

The scene involved a new lesbian space ranger character named Alisha and her partner starting a family together and greeting each other with a kiss on the lips.

It had been originally cut from the film by Disney, but was later reinstated when Pixar animators spoke out against Disney in an open letter obtained by Variety, saying that Disney had demanded cuts, censoring “overtly gay affection.”

Bros makes waves with an entirely queer cast

Eichner stars in Bros as Bobby, a podcaster, who remains committed to remaining single in a complicated, modern dating world. That is, until he runs into Luke Macfarlane’s Aaron, a buff lawyer who’s the complete opposite of Bobby.

Bros received a lively reception at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month, where both Eichner and Macfarlane spoke to the wider significance of the film and what the movie will come to represent for the LGBTQ community.

All of the leading actors, even those playing straight characters are all members of the LGBTIQA+ community.

Creator Billy Eichner said casting queer actors in a queer film was important.

“Queer actors have spent decades watching straight actors capitalize both artistically and professionally by playing LGBTQ+ characters,” he said.

“It is a long overdue dream come true to be able to assemble this remarkable, hilarious cast.”

Bros is coming to Australian cinemas on 27 October 2022.

