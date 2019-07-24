Gay porn stars put on a show for anti-gay preachers

A pair of gay porn stars have put on a steamy public show for some noisy anti-gay street preachers.

Performers Michael DelRay and Dante Colle were on Santa Monica Pier in California when they noticed the preachers stirring up the crowds.

In a video the boys shared, one man holds a large sign reading “Where will you spend eternity? The fool has said, ‘There is no God.’ Repent or Perish.”

One of the preachers shouts into a megaphone about “escaping the damnation of hell” and accuses those on the pier of a “rebellion against God.”

Writing on Twitter, Colle asked the preachers how they could be forgiven for their sins.

Apparently, the anti-gay preacher told them “there’s no helping you guys,” prompting the boys to decide they “might as well enjoy it then.”

The boys start making out in front of them before stripping off each other’s shirts and straddling each other on the ground.

Colle picks up DelRay, dry-humps him, and they drop to the ground as they continue to kiss in front of cheering onlookers.

Watch the boys’ display below:

So @michael_delray and I asked these Anti Gay preachers how to be forgiven for our sins.

“Theres no helping you guys” he says…

Well. Might as well enjoy it then ??@Str8UpGayPorn pic.twitter.com/6tjpdRJmWw — Dante Colle (@Dante_Colle) July 22, 2019

