Gay porn star Sergeant Miles jailed over US Capitol attack

Gay porn star Steven Miles – better known as Sergeant Miles – has received two years in prison for his role in the US Capitol attack on January 6, 2021.

Wild CCTV footage showed the Lucas Entertainment actor among the 2,000 rioters storming the Capitol Building in Washington DC after Trump lost the 2020 election.

Police arrested Sergeant Miles in April 2022 for his role in the violent insurrection.

The US Attorney’s Office in the District of Columbia said Miles pleaded guilty in October last year to a felony charge of assaulting, resisting, or impeding a law enforcement officer.

The former army vet wore a red MAGA hat as he joined the Proud Boys at the insurrection, the court heard.

Miles was accused of shoving and attempting to punch a police officer. Video footage showed him smashing a window with a piece of wood and entering the building.

Sergeant Miles gets two years in prison

A judge sentenced Sergeant Miles to 24 months in prison and 12 months of supervised release, the US Attorney’s Office said. The 40-year-old also must pay $2,000 in restitution.

“Miles, a member of the Proud Boys and adult film actor, travelled from his home near Tampa to Washington DC to contest the 2020 presidential election,” a spokesperson said.

“He and other members of the Proud Boys… walked to the West Front of the Capitol, and played a leading role in escalating the riot.

“As the group of Proud Boys including Miles marched to the Capitol, they chanted ‘USA!,’ ‘Where’s Antifa?’, and ‘Whose Capitol? Our Capitol!'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sgt. Miles (@real_sgtmiles)

Sergeant Miles is one of more than 1,300 people charged after the US Capitol attack three years ago.

Read also:

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, and community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.