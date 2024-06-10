Gay play Fourteen to make Gold Coast debut at HOTA

Acclaimed Queensland gay coming-of-age play Fourteen will soon make its Gold Coast debut at HOTA.

Fourteen is a stage adaptation of writer Shannon Molloy’s memoir about growing up gay in Yeppoon in central Queensland in the 1990s.

In the brilliant play, the gay high school student struggles to get through a year of self-discovery at his sports-mad, homophobic Catholic school.

Shannon is tormented not just by his peers, but also the adults who are meant to protect him.

Brisbane theatre pros Shake & Stir premiered the equally heart-wrenching and uplifting show in 2022. Fourteen got glowing reviews on its sold-out run that year.

Now Fourteen is back and will make its Gold Coast premiere at HOTA on Friday, August 2, 2024.

Actor Conor Leach (above) will return to Fourteen to play 14-year-old Shannon.

‘A delicate balance between trauma and humour’

Shannon Molloy said seeing his story come to life on stage was surreal but “a dream come true”.

He said the response to Fourteen was “very moving” in 2022 and theatregoers “fell in love” with the world Shake & Stir created.

“I can’t wait for new audiences to come to see it,” Shannon said earlier this year.

Shake & Stir Artistic Director Ross Balbuziente describes Fourteen as striking “a delicate balance between trauma and tribulation and the humour and heart that ultimately triumphed.”

“We owed it to Shannon – and anybody else whose experiences mirror his – not to shy away from the more triggering moments and challenging themes,” he said.

“But we also wanted to show the absolute power friendship and family can have on a 14-year-old.

“The production stays true to the era of Fourteen. It features plenty of ‘90s pop culture references and a mixtape of bangers from Shania Twain to J.Lo.”

Don’t miss out on seeing Fourteen at HOTA on Friday, August 2. Tickets on sale now.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.