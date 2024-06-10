Sponsored Content

Gay play Fourteen to make Gold Coast debut at HOTA

Fourteen starring Conor Leach is at HOTA in August
Image: Supplied

Acclaimed Queensland gay coming-of-age play Fourteen will soon make its Gold Coast debut at HOTA.

Fourteen is a stage adaptation of writer Shannon Molloy’s memoir about growing up gay in Yeppoon in central Queensland in the 1990s.

In the brilliant play, the gay high school student struggles to get through a year of self-discovery at his sports-mad, homophobic Catholic school.

Shannon is tormented not just by his peers, but also the adults who are meant to protect him.

Brisbane theatre pros Shake & Stir premiered the equally heart-wrenching and uplifting show in 2022. Fourteen got glowing reviews on its sold-out run that year.

Now Fourteen is back and will make its Gold Coast premiere at HOTA on Friday, August 2, 2024.

Actor Conor Leach (above) will return to Fourteen to play 14-year-old Shannon.

qpac fourteen shannon molloy conor leach gay coming of age story queensland world premiere mitchell bourke
Image: David Fell

‘A delicate balance between trauma and humour’

Shannon Molloy said seeing his story come to life on stage was surreal but “a dream come true”.

He said the response to Fourteen was “very moving” in 2022 and theatregoers “fell in love” with the world Shake & Stir created.

“I can’t wait for new audiences to come to see it,” Shannon said earlier this year.

Shake & Stir Artistic Director Ross Balbuziente describes Fourteen as striking “a delicate balance between trauma and tribulation and the humour and heart that ultimately triumphed.”

“We owed it to Shannon – and anybody else whose experiences mirror his – not to shy away from the more triggering moments and challenging themes,” he said.

“But we also wanted to show the absolute power friendship and family can have on a 14-year-old.

“The production stays true to the era of Fourteen. It features plenty of ‘90s pop culture references and a mixtape of bangers from Shania Twain to J.Lo.”

Don’t miss out on seeing Fourteen at HOTA on Friday, August 2. Tickets on sale now.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Jordan Hirst
Jordan Hirst

Jordan Hirst is an experienced journalist and content creator with a career spanning over a decade at QNews. Since 2012, the Brisbane local has covered an enormous range of topics and subjects in-depth affecting the LGBTIQA+ community, both in Australia and overseas. Today, the Brisbane-based journalist covers everything from current affairs, politics and health to sport and entertainment.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Gold Coast Pride Festival Fair Day
PHOTOS: Gold Coast Pride Festival returns to Surfers Paradise
Pride March on the beach at Gold Coast Pride Festival in Surfers Paradise
Gold Coast Pride Festival is back on the beach this weekend
Drag queen lineup at Gold Coast Pride Festival
These fierce queens are competing for Miss Gold Coast Pride
Gold Coast Suns player WIl Powell
Gold Coast AFL player Wil Powell gets match ban for gay slur
Eva Mendoza with the Canvas of Queens team
Gold Coast queen Eva Mendoza joins drag documentary
Hairy Mary's on the Gold Coast owner Steven Fahd is in a grey singlet with his LGBTQIA+ bar in the background
Meet Steven Fahd: The man behind Gold Coast’s new queer venue