Gay migrant shares fight for Australian residency in SBS series

New SBS documentary series Who Gets to Stay in Australia? will share the life-changing moment when a gay migrant finds out if he can call Australia home, or face leaving his partner.



Approximately every three minutes, someone gets permanent residency in Australia. However, authorities reject more than 40,000 others each year.

The new four-part SBS series will share the stories of 13 migrants and their families, who want to settle in Australia.

The migrants come here for love, family, work or for safety. But all have previously faced rejection in the long, complex and challenging permanent residency process.

The series follows the migrants through their final appeals to stay in Australia.

One of the subjects of the series is Peruvian man Luciano (pictured, left), who may have to return to the South American country.

However if he leaves, he will have to do so without his partner Drew or the HIV medication he depends on.

Under Australian law, applicants who may cost the health system more than $49,000 over 10 years are rejected.

SBS series goes inside Australia’s Administrative Appeals Tribunal

Other people we meet in the series are Australian woman Stephanie, whose French husband Fares has overstayed his original visa.

And a paperwork error may split Australian man Harry from his Indonesian wife Viona and their children.

The series gives a look inside Australia’s Administrative Appeals Tribunal. In the tribunal, the applicants and their lawyers plead their case directly to a single judge.

SBS director of TV Marshall Heald said the series “puts a human face to the Australian immigration process.”

“Away from the noisy headlines and politics lie the deeply moving stories of people who want to call Australia home and make a life in this country,” he said.

“The stories are raw, heartbreaking, triumphant and full of hope, in equal measure.

“We hope it will encourage a deeper understanding of the thousands of people who go through this journey.”

Who Gets To Stay in Australia? will air over four weeks from Wednesday, July 1 on SBS.

