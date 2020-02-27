Gay outlaw Orville Peck: Queen of the Rodeo

Enigmatic gay outlaw Orville Peck, the openly gay but anonymous dude in the fringed cowboy hat, just released sure-fire hit ‘Queen of the Rodeo’.

Orville Peck seemingly came out of nowhere last year with his debut album Pony. In fact, the 31-year-old gay cowboy singer says he started work as an entertainer at the age of ten. Based in Canada, he lived as a child in both South Africa and Britain. Internet sleuths last year tracked down Orville’s real identity based on his distinctive tattoos. However, he says he prefers to maintain anonymity.

“Whether or not Orville was the name I was born with is irrelevant.

“I understand there is a temptation to try and unmask what I do, but to do so would be to miss the point entirely.”

“All I ask is that people respect my work and, more importantly, my fans enough to maintain this crucial part of my expression as an artist.”

Orville Peck – Queen of the Rodeo

Blessed with a smooth baritone, Orville Peck’s voice captures the same sense of forlorn abandonment Roy Orbison did so well.

“I grew up fairly lonely, feeling pretty outcast and alienated.

“So my translation of that into a country and western star was to be this lone cowboy figure.”

Following the breakthrough to mainstream success of Lil Nas X and his immediate declaration and defiant celebration of his sexuality, Orville Peck seems to have come along at exactly the right time.

The video for ‘Queen of the Rodeo’ features both drag queens and two-spirit people. As Lil Nas X, Orville Peck and many others point out, minorities were very much part of the old west before whitewashed and pinkwashed out by Hollywood. There is nothing new about either black or gay cowboys.

Now, it seems, with the international success of artists like Lil Nas X and gay outlaw Orville Peck, we will, at last, see some true gay cowboy history.

