Gay model from inclusive Cadbury ad blasts homophobic haters

One of the real-life gay couple who share a creamy kiss together in a new Cadbury TV ad has slammed detractors complaining about the ad.

London model Callum Sterling appeared alongside his real-life boyfriend Dale Moran alongside others in the ad for Cadbury’s chocolate Creme Eggs.

The pair are described as “sharers” who eat one of the creamy candies out of each other’s mouths. A voicover says “We’re down with that” as they do so.

The Cadbury ad attracted a lot of attention on social media, with many praising its inclusion of the couple.

However there was also pushback, not only from the Daily Mail crowd but also from allegedly queer viewers as well.

“Showing two men passionately enjoying a Cream egg that Children love to eat will only confuse children at such a young age. Why??” one person wrote.

Another wrote, “I love being gay, but no one needs to see two dudes felching a Cadbury creme egg.”

But in response, Sterling issued a fiery rebuke to the critics on his Instagram.

He posted a 1980s Maybelline make-up ad featuring actress Lynda Carter promoting lipstick with a series of sexual innuendos.

“So it’s ok when an advert sexualizes a woman, a Caucasian women THIRTY SEVEN years ago even, to benefit the male gaze and make others feel inadequate if they do not live up to this beauty standard,” Sterling wrote.

“But it’s not okay, in 2021, to have an advert of a multi-racial (strike one) gay couple (Strike two) on your screens for 10 seconds (Strike three) eating/kissing/sexualized (strike four.)

“Does anyone see how ridiculous this is?”

‘Get your act together world’

Callum Sterling described himself as an “out and proud queer human” and said he was “so happy” he and his partner Dale were featured in the Cadbury ad.

“The love we have received totally [outweighs] the fear-based negative comments,” he said.

“The only way for people to get used to it is to normalize it. And how else to normalize than by seeing it on your screens.

“Let’s be honest, there would be half as many complaints if it was two ‘beautiful’ cisgendered hetero-looking Caucasian women.

“Get your act together world: y’all are as hypocritical and uneducated and bizarre as Donald Trump.

“Not all of you, but some of you.

“I’m off to find a women to experiment with because all of those hetero based visuals that were forced upon me as a child have left me confused and unsure about my sexuality, damn maybe I’ll end up straight?!”

