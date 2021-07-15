Gay men wanted for the next season of ABC’s You Can’t Ask That

The ABC is looking for gay men to take part in the next season of its long-running series You Can’t Ask That.

The eye-opening show allows Australians from a marginalised or misunderstood group or communities to answer anonymous questions – some ignorant, some well-meaning, some both – from the public.

So far, more than 10,000 Australians have contributed curious, shocking, and often hilarious questions. And 427 Australians have appeared on the show to answer them.

For the show’s upcoming seventh season, producers are looking for gay men to take part. They also want questions to ask them.

Other upcoming episodes are featuring porn performers, bogans, Australians with dementia, young folk in juvenile detention, heroin users, models, people with postnatal depression, Australians wrongly incarcerated, prescription drug addicts, Jewish Australians and people who were adopted.

If you want to take part or have a question, you can apply or submit it through the ABC website here.

You Can’t Ask That director and producer Kirk Docker said the input from the public “is what makes the show”.

“People often ask if we make the questions up ourselves, but honestly we could never be that clever,” Docker said.

“The blunter and more offensive the question, the more fun people have answering them.

“They’ve generally heard them all before, either whispered behind their back or yelled from a passing car.

“But it’s rare they get to answer them on their own terms.”

Lots of queer representation on You Can’t Ask That

The previous seasons of You Can’t Ask That have featured much LGBTIQ representation.

Lesbians, drag queens, people living with HIV and intersex Australians have all answered questions from the public in previous episodes.

All episodes of You Can’t Ask That are streaming on ABC iView.

