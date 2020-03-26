Gay man’s cheating fiance ends up in coronavirus isolation with lover

A gay man’s wedding plans are on hold after his fiance admitted he is stuck in COVID-19 quarantine with a friend after sleeping with him.

The furious groom-to-be, named Matt, moved from the UK to Brazil to live with fiance Octavio. Matt let rip to the Daily Mail about his partner’s affair.

“He is a cheat and this is a total slap in the face. I’ve moved to the other side of the world to start a life with this man,” Matt said.

“I’ve spent so much time stressing over organising our wedding so that it’s perfect.”

Matt said he even flew out family members last month and had everything ready for the wedding in early April.

The other man, identified under the pseudonym Nathan, is a mutual friend of the couple.

The three planned to travel to Rio de Janeiro for the weekend but their Airbnb refused to allow Octavio’s dog.

“I offered to stay [behind] to look after the dog so that Octavio could have a good time,” Matt explained.

“Nathan was a friend who we’d had a few drinks with on the odd occasion.

“I’ve been with Octavio for five years and thought I could trust him and I mistakenly thought Nathan and I were friends.

“I spoke to Octavio while they were away and was expecting them home when Octavio called.”

Matt ‘beyond furious’ about fiance’s affair and COVID-19 isolation

Matt said Octavio told him he was feeling sick and had a high fever. He told his fiance to get medical help immediately, fearing he had coronavirus.

“But then his tone changed and he said he was very sorry, but that he had slept with Nathan,” he said.

Octavio admitted he was forced to self-isolate in Nathan’s apartment with Nathan until both men recover.

Matt said he was “beyond furious” and Octavio is due out of self-isolation a day before the couple’s wedding.

“I can’t believe he cheated on me with this guy during their weekend away and now they are both quarantined together,” he said.

“I can’t even call him to chat properly to see if we can sort this out because Nathan is in the room next to him.

“For now the wedding is postponed and I don’t know what the future holds.

“I just want to see him in person and talk. I’m still too angry to think straight right now.

“He is now being really apologetic and says he wishes we could go back to it just being me and him. But I don’t know if I can forgive him.”

Octavio told the Mail he was sorry for the “drunken mistake” and wanted to make things right with Matt.

Brazil has over 2200 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 46 deaths so far, according to BBC News.

However, Brazil’s “proudly homophobic” President Jair Bolsonaro is accused of downplaying the global coronavirus pandemic.

