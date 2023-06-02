Gay man who sucked a huge peen and ended up in the ER speaks out

A gay man in the US who made headlines after he was hospitalised with a ruptured airway after giving oral sex to a hookup with a large penis has spoken out about the wild injury five years later.

Warning: graphic

In 2018, Fredy took a hospital bed photo and sent it to friends on Snapchat with the caption, “Dick sent me to the ER.”

Months later, Fredy then posted the photo publicly to Twitter. He wrote, “Excuse the bad angle but remember when I sucked a Hulk-sized dick and ended up in the ER afterwards LMFAO never forget.”

The man’s wild sex accident went viral and made headlines at the time. Now five years on, he’s celebrating the fifth anniversary of the “unintentionally iconic event”.

“Happy 5 years and happy pride to the moment I’ll never be able to live down,” he said.

Excuse the bad angle but remember when I sucked a hulk sized dick and ended up in the ER afterwards LMFAO never forget pic.twitter.com/dvaEITTcVs — Fredy 🙂 (@Electric_papi) July 5, 2018

Happy 5 years and happy pride to the moment I’ll never be able to live down 🙂 pic.twitter.com/Z29imfTS3R — Fredy 🙂 (@Electric_papi) June 1, 2023

‘Ridiculous pain’ after oral sex goes horribly wrong

Fredy also took to TikTok and shared a lengthy 10-minute storytime about the painful oral sex injury.

He said it happened when he was having sex with a Grindr hookup named Jack.

Fredy recalled the reason he suspected his airway got ruptured was that he and Jack would hook up in the front seat of a car, at an angle.

Part way through the session Fredy said he suddenly felt a “very particular sharp pain” followed by “immediate soreness”.

He said in the following days the soreness escalated to “the most ridiculous pain I’ve ever felt in my whole entire life,” leaving him unable to walk.

Doctors diagnosed him pneumomediastinum, a dangerous condition where loose air leaks into your chest cavity.

In Fredy’s case, this was caused by the tear in his airway. Listen to the story in Fredy’s freak oral sex accident in his own words below:

This week, the 24-year-old also tweeted an important piece of oral sex advice.

Never suck dick at an angle, and if you must don’t force it cause you’ll almost die 🙂 — Fredy 🙂 (@Electric_papi) June 1, 2023

Don’t let my name be forgotten 😩 — Fredy 🙂 (@Electric_papi) June 1, 2023

