Gay man reveals shocking police reaction to 1980s bashing

Warning: distressing content

A gay man who was bashed in a hate crime in Sydney in the 1980s has alleged a police report at the time said he “deserved” to be attacked.

After police charged a man with murder in the 1988 death of Scott Johnson last month, Sydney man Martin Parker shared his “fresh memories” of the vicious 1986 assault in northern Sydney with The Australian.

Parker said the vicious assault occurred in northern Sydney beachside suburb of Narrabeen. He said a man who pretended to be gay near a public toilet beat him so badly his “jaw was hanging off”.

The man went to a police station and had injuries so severe, ER doctors thought he had been in a car accident.

“I couldn’t believe how disfigured I was,” Parker recalled said.

“I could grab hold of my upper jaw and actually pull it out of my mouth.

“The guy I had met near the toilet said he had an apartment in Manly so we decided to go back to his place.

“But when I turned around to walk towards the car, he hit me in the back of the head and knocked me to the ground.

“He smashed my face six or seven times.”

Parker said he urged police to pursue the man responsible. Six weeks later, police told him there was no record of the incident.

He later discovered two police officers had written a brief report on the night of the attack. However, Parker claimed it only included “comedy notes” about how Parker had “deserved” the bashing because he was at a gay beat.

‘Prevailing indifference’ to gay hate crimes

From the late 1970s through to the early 1990s, numerous gay men disappeared or were murdered in NSW. Many of the crimes occurred in coastal parks across Sydney.

Many other gay men were also hospitalised after serious hate crimes by gangs targeting them at the time.

NSW Police’s Strike Force Parabell investigated more than 80 deaths across three decades. The review found about a third of them were “bias” crimes or suspected bias crimes targeting gay men.

In 2018, police referred 23 cases to the unsolved homicide squad. Five remain unsolved.

A NSW parliamentary inquiry into gay hate crime found last year a “prevailing acceptance of and indifference” to violence against gay men in the 1970s, 80s and 90s.

Those “pervasive prejudices” also existed within NSW Police and led to failures of justice for many victims, the inquiry found.

Murder charges in Scott Johnson case after 32 years

Scott Johnson, who died in 1988, was among them. An initial inquest initially ruled the American national’s death a suicide.

But in a major breakthrough, police arrested Scott Price at his Sydney home and charged him with murder on May 12.

At the time, NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller acknowledged victims were “let down by police and the community” and apologised to Johnson’s family.

Fuller said he hopes Scott Price’s arrest would encourage people with information on other unsolved cases to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers confidentially on 1800 333 000 or online.

If this has brought up issues for you, help is available from QLife on 1800 184 527 or online at QLife.org.au, Lifeline on 13 11 14, Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800, or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.

