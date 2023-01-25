Gay man goes on his first date in ABC’s Better Date Than Never

A gay man reacts with excitement about going on his first blind date in the heartwarming ABC series Better Date Than Never.

The series, from the folks behind Love on the Spectrum

On the show, a handful of diverse singles who've never been on a date before – or not since a big life change – for various reasons dive into the dating pool.

Among them is Charles, a 27-year-old student from China who has studied environmental engineering at university for just over two years.

On the show, Charles opens up about his love for Sydney and how it inspired him to come out as gay a few years ago.

“At the beginning of 2020, I went to the Sydney Harbour Bridge and watched the fireworks,” he says.

“Somehow, when the fireworks all blew up in the air I felt like, ‘I’m touched. It’s a new decade. And maybe I should have a new start.’

“I just told the friend around me, ‘I’m gay.'”

Charles laughed, “My friend said, ‘You can’t be… because you dress badly.'”

He explains on the show he has “no idea how” to pursue a relationship, but lacks self-confidence and doesn’t know where to start.

Charles is proud to be gay, but says bad experiences in the hookup culture of dating apps had scared him off.

“We all know dating apps. A lot of people are disgusting,” he says.

“They can bully people on their body type – especially body type – and there’s racist people.

“Someone told me, ‘Why do you expect real love in Sydney? You’re Asian and in a white country,’ and ‘You are just a piece of meat.'”

With the help of producers, Charles goes on blind dates and can barely contain his excitement.

Over the course of the show, the gay man also consults with an LGBTIQ+ relationship expert.

He told the ABC applying for the show was “intimidating” and out of his comfort zone but he really loved the experience.

“Something I didn’t really know is that everyone’s very nervous [on dates],” he said.

“There’s a certain amount of compassion for both of us… people are nice. That’s the best thing.

“Before it started, it was really intimidating. But it turned out to be a lot better than I thought.”

Charles isn’t the only queer person who appears on Better Date Than Never.

Dianne, who’s transgender, has found the search for love in regional New South Wales very difficult. Since transitioning, the 68-year-old farmer has yet to go on a date.

The stories of Dianne, Charles and the three other single loveseekers are interwoven across the series’ six episodes as they all take their first forays into dating.

Better Date than Never is on ABC TV Tuesday nights and the entire series is streaming on ABC iview now.

