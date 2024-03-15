Gay man detained in Qatar after Grindr sting denied bail

A British-Mexican gay man in Qatar jailed after falling victim to a police-led Grindr sting has been denied HIV medication, his family report.

Qatar Airways staffer Manuel Guerrero, 44, has been in jail in Qatar since February 4 after police lured him via Grindr and arrested him.

Manuel’s brother Enrique said he replied to the fake message on the gay app, inviting him to a meeting with other LGBTQI+ people in Doha.

However, when he arrived, the waiting police officers arrested and detained him. Gay sex in Qatar is punishable by up to seven years in prison.

On Friday (Australian time), a Qatari court refused Manuel bail. The gay man will remain in prison for at least another 30 days, Enrique reported.

Aussie government urged to help free Manuel Guerrero

Enrique said while in prison, Manuel had been the victim of “cruel, inhumane and degrading treatment as well as acts of psychological torture.”

“We are in a life-or-death situation because Manuel isn’t receiving his HIV medications, a situation that shouldn’t exist,” he said.

Thousands have signed petitions started by Manuel’s family calling for his release.

Manuel Guerrero’s brother and the gay man’s Australian colleagues have also called on the Australian government to get involved.

“I believe the Prime Minister of Australia and Australian politicians can support us significantly,” Enrique told news.com.au this week.

“They have channels of communication with Qatar.”

In 2020, Qatar’s foreign minister apologised to Australia after multiple women were subjected to invasive examinations at Qatar airport.

“In Qatar, no one publicly opposes the government. There’s no criticism or freedom of expression, which explains why [Manuel’s employer Qatar Airways] can’t do anything,” Enrique said.

Manuel Guerrero moved from the UK to Qatar seven years ago, and is registered as a British national in the Middle Eastern nation.

A spokesperson for UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office confirmed they were providing assistance to Manuel. Mexican diplomats are also assisting.

“We are providing consular assistance to a British man who is detained in Qatar and are supporting his family,” the UK Foreign Office statement said.

