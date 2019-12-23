Gay mafia hitman killed by cousin because of his sexuality

Recent reports revealed a newfound tolerance for discreet gay gangsters in the ‘Ndrangheta Calabrian mafia crime family. Despite that, new information exposes the murder of a gay mafia hitman by his own cousin in 2002. The cousin admits he obeyed orders to kill his cousin because of his sexuality.

On 19 December, Italian police arrested hundreds of members of the ‘Ndrangheta across Italy and throughout Europe. According to La Repubblica, the operation ‘beheaded’ the ‘Ndrangheta.

The raids came about following information provided by Andrea Mantella, a hitman for the gang. Currently locked up for his own crimes, Mantella turned government informant and provided police with evidence of crimes stretching back decades.

Filippo Gangitano — gay mafia hitman

In 2002, mob bosses ordered Mantella to kill his cousin because of the disgrace his sexuality brought on the family. Filippo Gangitano was living openly with his boyfriend in the village of Vibo Valentia. Mantella begged permission to simply chase Gangitano out of town but the bosses refused.

So, he lured his cousin to a farm, shot him dead and buried him. A road now runs over the gravesite.

Lady Godiva

In what is probably not a coincidence, an anti-mafia prosecutor earlier in the month spoke to the media about the ‘Ndrangheta. Nicola Gratteri spoke of the mob going soft and used the example of a mob boss’s son performing in drag as Lady Godiva.

While there is the possibility Gratteri fed the press disinformation, someone has dug up a video of the supposed mafia dragling performing as Lady Godiva in Miss Drag Queena Italia 2014.

I doubt I would have mentioned this before the police ‘beheaded’ the gang, but Lady Godiva is bloody awful drag. I suspect more than one horse head landed in the organiser’s bed before they allowed her to enter.

Although we’ve posted the video here, we implore you not to watch it. Life is short. You’ve already wasted enough of it watching bad drag. Don’t make the mistake again — not on our account.

