Gay love story in The Last of Us leaves people in tears

A tearjerking gay love story in HBO’s apocalyptic drama The Last of Us is leaving viewers in tears and is being hailed as a TV masterpiece.

The HBO drama is based on the 2013 video game of the same name. The TV adaptation stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, who make a risky journey across the US 20 years after a deadly zombie-like virus ravages the world.

Spoiler alert!

Episode three is streaming in Australia on Binge today. Joel and Ellie travel to see Bill (played by Nick Offerman), a lone, hardened survivor living in a heavily fortified compound.

The 85-minute episode flashes back to Bill and his partner Frank’s (Aussie Murray Bartlett) beautiful but heartbreaking gay love story.

The two men first meet after Frank is ensnared in one of Bill’s survivalist traps. But instead of killing him, Frank convinces Bill to take him in.

The pair unexpectedly fall in love living inside Bill’s compound. The men share a wedding, music, strawberries and – tragically – Frank’s “final day” together.

Murray Bartlett talks ‘gorgeous script’ for The Last of Us

Murray Bartlett told news.com.au the script for the tear-jerking 85-minute episode was “extraordinary”.

“One of the key phrases in the show is ‘When you’re lost in the darkness, look for the light.’ And I think we all knew with this extraordinary script that this episode is getting to the heart of that,” the Australian actor explained.

“There can be hope in anything, and there’s possibility of connection even in the darkest of situations. Obviously if you’re in a warzone or some dire situation, it’s an enormously challenging thing to do.

“And yet we see in this story, in a post-apocalyptic world that is dark and scary and lonely, that humanity can triumph in terms of finding light within each other, finding hope within each other, and find finding strength and connection with each other.”

“Nick is an extraordinary actor, and so beautifully cast in this role. He was so willing to jump into this in such a wholehearted way, as was I.

“And so we met each other at that point and it was really with such a great love of this extraordinary script.

“We were just trying to do justice to the gorgeous script that was in front of us. I think we found the way to do that was to just really commit to it and not be afraid to go to the places that it was taking us.”

Episode three is leaving viewers in tears

The Last of Us fans took to Twitter to say they were left crying after episode three. Some also praised the episode as one of the greatest they’ve ever seen on TV.

Meet Bill and Frank. A new episode of #TheLastOfUs starts now on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/0MbXBNuccL — The Last of Us (@TheLastofUsHBO) January 30, 2023

Tonight’s episode of the last of us was absolutely one of the best episodes of television I’ve ever seen. I’m floored — Don (@djp1016) January 30, 2023

what a beautiful piece of art the music, the performances, everything was just absolutely beautiful #thelastofus pic.twitter.com/1xJ9FAcXmn — amy ❦ (@bisexualmando) January 30, 2023

JUMPING OFF A CLIFF AS WE SPEAK #thelastofus pic.twitter.com/U9h2FSmi3N — joel miller defender TLOU SPOILERS (@ellievjoel) January 30, 2023

This new the last of us episode is the best episode I’ve watched of ANYTHING, WOOOW — Alves (@alves_115) January 30, 2023

this scene is so much more meaningful because gay marriage wasn’t legal back then im actually devastated #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/Yn9wDhjlia — Paul Mescal oscar campaign manager (@wandapilled) January 30, 2023

the last of us just randomly telling one of the most beautiful and devastating gay love stories i’ve ever seen on television…with nick offerman no less.. pic.twitter.com/p201aseJj2 — sappho’s friend (@grakke) January 30, 2023

tlou spoilers me after watching the last of us episode 3 pic.twitter.com/nBr87O7RrY — sage⁵⁰¹ 💌 tbb era (@ahsokasgoggles) January 30, 2023

nick offerman and murray bartlett walked onto set ready to ruin millions of lives #tlou #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/3qqgQpUi2u — mckenzie (@songofachiIle) January 30, 2023

nothing could have prepared me for this episode like why did they rip my heart out like that #thelastofus pic.twitter.com/XxFHnY24c6 — kie (@criminalplaza) January 30, 2023

rumors were true this ep was one of the best ep created but AT WHAT COST #thelastofus pic.twitter.com/EupfofaVKc — joel miller defender TLOU SPOILERS (@ellievjoel) January 30, 2023

The Last of Us episode three randomly being a masterwork in telling a concise queer love story pic.twitter.com/WSFJZIA1rY — coleman spilde (@colemanjspilde) January 30, 2023

The Last of Us renewed for season two

This week HBO confirmed The Last of Us is returning for a second season.

Executive producer Neil Druckmann said, “I’m humbled, honored, and frankly overwhelmed that so many people have tuned in and connected with our retelling of Joel and Ellie’s journey.

“The collaboration with [creator and writer] Craig Mazin, our incredible cast and crew, and HBO exceeded my already high expectations.

“Now we have the absolute pleasure of being able to do it again with season two! On behalf of everyone at Naughty Dog and PlayStation, thank you!”

The journey continues. #TheLastOfUs will return for another season on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/FQNG6vhk1d — The Last of Us (@TheLastofUsHBO) January 27, 2023

