TV

Gay love story in The Last of Us leaves people in tears

Jordan Hirst
The Last of Us screenshot showing Bill and Frank embracing
Image: HBO

A tearjerking gay love story in HBO’s apocalyptic drama The Last of Us is leaving viewers in tears and is being hailed as a TV masterpiece.

The HBO drama is based on the 2013 video game of the same name. The TV adaptation stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, who make a risky journey across the US 20 years after a deadly zombie-like virus ravages the world.

Spoiler alert!

Episode three is streaming in Australia on Binge today. Joel and Ellie travel to see Bill (played by Nick Offerman), a lone, hardened survivor living in a heavily fortified compound.

The 85-minute episode flashes back to Bill and his partner Frank’s (Aussie Murray Bartlett) beautiful but heartbreaking gay love story.

The two men first meet after Frank is ensnared in one of Bill’s survivalist traps. But instead of killing him, Frank convinces Bill to take him in.

The pair unexpectedly fall in love living inside Bill’s compound. The men share a wedding, music, strawberries and – tragically – Frank’s “final day” together.

Murray Bartlett talks ‘gorgeous script’ for The Last of Us

Murray Bartlett told news.com.au the script for the tear-jerking 85-minute episode was “extraordinary”.

“One of the key phrases in the show is ‘When you’re lost in the darkness, look for the light.’ And I think we all knew with this extraordinary script that this episode is getting to the heart of that,” the Australian actor explained.

“There can be hope in anything, and there’s possibility of connection even in the darkest of situations. Obviously if you’re in a warzone or some dire situation, it’s an enormously challenging thing to do.

“And yet we see in this story, in a post-apocalyptic world that is dark and scary and lonely, that humanity can triumph in terms of finding light within each other, finding hope within each other, and find finding strength and connection with each other.”

“Nick is an extraordinary actor, and so beautifully cast in this role. He was so willing to jump into this in such a wholehearted way, as was I.

“And so we met each other at that point and it was really with such a great love of this extraordinary script.

“We were just trying to do justice to the gorgeous script that was in front of us. I think we found the way to do that was to just really commit to it and not be afraid to go to the places that it was taking us.”

Episode three is leaving viewers in tears

The Last of Us fans took to Twitter to say they were left crying after episode three. Some also praised the episode as one of the greatest they’ve ever seen on TV.

The Last of Us is streaming in Australia on Binge.

The Last of Us renewed for season two

This week HBO confirmed The Last of Us is returning for a second season.

Executive producer Neil Druckmann said, “I’m humbled, honored, and frankly overwhelmed that so many people have tuned in and connected with our retelling of Joel and Ellie’s journey.

“The collaboration with [creator and writer] Craig Mazin, our incredible cast and crew, and HBO exceeded my already high expectations.

“Now we have the absolute pleasure of being able to do it again with season two! On behalf of everyone at Naughty Dog and PlayStation, thank you!”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Benjamin Law on Australian Survivor Heroes vs Villains on Channel 10
Benjamin Law isn’t worried about a ‘villain edit’ on Survivor
Drag queens at shuttered gay bar Flamingos Dance Bar in Hobart, Tasmania
‘Desperate’: The only Australian capital city with no gay bar
Simon Dunn played for the Sydney Convicts for 10 years
Simon Dunn’s public funeral to be streamed worldwide
Colombian OnlyFans creator Alejo Ospina got a huge Taylor Swift All Too Well tattoo
OnlyFans hunk refutes big typo found in epic Taylor Swift tattoo
NBL Isaac Humphries reacts to Cairns Taipans NBL CLUB pride jersey boycott refusal
Isaac Humphries reacts to Cairns NBL club’s pride jersey boycott
Farmer Dave Graham and his fiance Shazli got engaged last year
Farmer Dave ‘lost thousands of followers’ after marriage proposal