Gay journalist and advocate Josh Kruger fatally shot in home

Josh Kruger, an openly gay journalist and advocate, was shot and killed at his home in the US city of Philadelphia.

According to the Associated Press, Kruger was shot seven times at around 1:30AM on Monday and was pronounced dead shortly after at a nearby hospital. He was 39 years old.

Kruger was known for his work as a journalist covering LGBTQIA+ issues, homelessness, and HIV/AIDS in publications like The Advocate and Plus, as well as local outlets like The Inquirer, Philadelphia Weekly, Philadelphia City Paper, and Philadelphia Citizen. In 2014 and 2015, he won the Society of Professional Journalists’ award for newspaper commentary in Pennsylvania.

According to his website, Kruger used “his unique combination of lived experience with homelessness, addiction, HIV, poverty, and trauma together with over a decade of professional experience in media, politics, and government for compelling storytelling and unparalleled insight into the news”.

Police reportedly have a person of interest, but have not released any further information.

Kruger’s death has shocked his community, with many taking to social media to reflect on his impact.

#NEW

Devastated to hear that local queer Philly journalist Josh Kruger was shot to death early this morning in his home in Gray’s Ferry. His work had appeared in several local news outlets including the Philadelphia Citizen, NPR’s Billy Penn and the Philadelphia Inquirer. There… pic.twitter.com/hyfOiCsys6 — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) October 2, 2023

Josh Kruger wrote his stories for the oft-forgotten Philadelphians who needed an outspoken advocate, and he did so with compassion, humanity and common sense. Here is a look at some of his coverage over the years:https://t.co/lWnbE9z64L — The Philadelphia Citizen (@thephilacitizen) October 2, 2023

I’m absolutely heartbroken to hear of the tragic passing of Josh Kruger. The consummate professional, he asked tough questions and knew how to get to the heart of complex issues. We lost an incredible champion of our city. https://t.co/Bg55uUg9Ul — Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta) October 2, 2023

Josh and I were friends and his loss has devastated me. When I became an HIV journalist 11 years ago, he was quick to embrace me. I have edited his amazing words and I will remember his fierce love of ppl experiencing homelessness and ppl living with HIV. https://t.co/cK9G7pOYgB — (@mathewrodriguez) October 2, 2023

RIP Josh Kruger I met 14 years ago. He was a scrappy, newly sober guy who wanted to make a difference. I was glad he found his calling thru advocacy, as well as journalism where he really expounded on his vision. We’re better because you were here. pic.twitter.com/KvGlSY5DOa — PhillyChitChat (@HughE_Dillon) October 2, 2023

If you need someone to talk to, help is available from QLife on 1800 184 527 or online at QLife.org.au, Lifeline on 13 11 14, Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800, or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.

