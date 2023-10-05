World

Gay journalist and advocate Josh Kruger fatally shot in home

Sarah Davison
Josh Kruger journalist murdered
Image: Instagram

Josh Kruger, an openly gay journalist and advocate, was shot and killed at his home in the US city of Philadelphia.

According to the Associated Press, Kruger was shot seven times at around 1:30AM on Monday and was pronounced dead shortly after at a nearby hospital. He was 39 years old.

Kruger was known for his work as a journalist covering LGBTQIA+ issues, homelessness, and HIV/AIDS in publications like The Advocate and Plus, as well as local outlets like The InquirerPhiladelphia WeeklyPhiladelphia City Paper, and Philadelphia Citizen. In 2014 and 2015, he won the Society of Professional Journalists’ award for newspaper commentary in Pennsylvania.

According to his website, Kruger used “his unique combination of lived experience with homelessness, addiction, HIV, poverty, and trauma together with over a decade of professional experience in media, politics, and government for compelling storytelling and unparalleled insight into the news”.

Police reportedly have a person of interest, but have not released any further information.

Kruger’s death has shocked his community, with many taking to social media to reflect on his impact.

If you need someone to talk to, help is available from QLife on 1800 184 527 or online at QLife.org.au, Lifeline on 13 11 14, Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800, or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.

