Recently-married Sydney couple Pako and Mori got married last year and are finally getting a honeymoon on The Amazing Race Australia.

The gay couple (pictured) are one of twenty couples competing on the new season of the globetrotting show.

It’s the first season to send its Aussie competitors racing around the world again since the start of the pandemic.

Pako and Mori have been together for 10 years, and in 2021 they got married in lockdown and didn’t get much of a honeymoon as a result.

Now the “dynamic duo” say their relationship got even stronger during the high-pressure competition, racing around the world for the $250,000 prize.

“We all know The Amazing Race is a stressful situation,” Mori told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“Our motto was to line everything with humour. Because if you aren’t laughing, you’d be crying, eh?”

Pako added, “That’s exactly how we manage difficult situations.

“We love mocking each other. Anyone can say anything to us and we’ll laugh it off. We’re fools!

“What I learnt about us is that we are a good team.”

Pako grew up in a small country town in New Zealand, and served five years as “the most flamboyant military policeman you’ve ever seen” in the Royal New Zealand Air Force. Mori has parents who are Chilean.

“My parents came to Australia when they were 38 years old,” Mori told the Herald.

“They did something extraordinary at 38, so now that I’m 38, I wanted to do something extraordinary, and I guess I did.”

Mori said the couple are proud to be on The Amazing Race “representing for the average gay Joe.”

“We’ve got dad bods. And we got to do it all,” he said.

The Amazing Race Australia returns tonight (August 29) on Network 10.

