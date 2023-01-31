Entertainment

Gay Hollywood casting director Joel Thurm spills the T

In his recently released memoir Sex, Drugs & Pilot Season: Confessions of a Casting Director, Joel Thurm spills the tea on sexual encounters with Hollywood star Rock Hudson and Brady Bunch dad Robert Reed.

Joel Thurm enjoyed a fabulously successful Hollywood career. He cast movies like Grease, The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Airplane. He also worked on TV shows like The Golden Girls, The Love Boat, Charlie’s Angels and Hill Street Blues.

In Sex, Drugs & Pilot Season, Joel Thurm writes about attending a gay Hollywood Party in the seventies. The party featured a screening of Wakefield Poole‘s just realised Boys in the Sand starring model Casey Donovan, now considered a classic of gay erotica. Rock Hudson, a star Joel Thurm idolised as a child was at the party and caught his eye. Joel followed his idol into a bedroom but told Page Six that things didn’t go to plan.

“I was embarrassed and mortified … getting it up was a specialty of mine. I couldn’t do it because he was Rock Hudson! It so intimidated me. Someone said, ‘Well, why didn’t you just blow him?’ I said, ‘Because I was too…’ I couldn’t do anything.”

Joel Thurm also spills on sex with Robert Reed, the dad in The Brady Brunch. Joel produced and cast The Boy in the Plastic Bubble with a young John Travolta in the lead role, something that apparently irked veteran television actor Robert Reed.

Contrary to the affable nature Reed displayed onscreen as Mike Brady, he was apparently a bit of a terror in real life. Costars attributed that to his unhappiness at living a double life — forced to stay closeted to maintain his career.

During the shooting of The Boy in the Plastic Bubble, Joel went to Reed’s dressing room one day to calm the star down.

“It was known [that he was gay.] But I didn’t go in there with the intention of that. I went in there with the intention of just, ‘Hey, thank you for putting up with what we have to do…’

“And then, I don’t know, I just started rubbing his back. I thought, ‘Well that’s what you do in a situation like that.’ I had no intention of anything more than that. But he seemed to respond.”

However, Joel Thurm said that despite his sexual ministrations, Robert Reed then “went back to being the same prick he was before.”

Joel Thurm talks to Richard Skipper about Sex, Drugs & Pilot Season.

Also: Hudson’s true rock – star’s ‘true love’ tells all.

