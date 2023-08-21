Gay historical drama series Fellow Travelers gets release date

The highly anticipated gay limited series Fellow Travelers will come to streaming in Australia on Paramount+ on October 28.

The eight-episode drama series is created by Oscar nominee Ron Nyswaner (Philadelphia) adapted from the novel of the same name by Thomas Mallon.

Fellow Travelers is described as “an epic love story and political thriller, chronicling the clandestine romance of two very different men who meet in McCarthy-era Washington.”

Matt Bomer plays charismatic Hawkins Fuller, who maintains a financially rewarding, behind-the scenes career in politics.

Hawkins avoids emotional entanglements – until he meets Tim Laughlin (played by Jonathan Bailey), a young man brimming with idealism and religious faith.

They begin a romance just as Joseph McCarthy and Roy Cohn declare war on “subversives and sexual deviants,” initiating one of the darkest periods in 20th-century American history.

They all cross paths on their individual journeys in the 1960s during the Vietnam War protests, the 1970s during an era of drugs and hedonism and the 1980s AIDS crisis.

Jonathan Bailey told Vanity Fair in May he’s always wanted to tackle a “sweeping gay love story” like the one in Fellow Travelers.

“Every single sex scene is a meticulous examination of power,” he said.

“I will be so interested to see how people respond to it. To me, being queer also is about, as two men, how you negotiate your giving of your body to the other person.

“That is something that I’ve always yearned to see properly done because I know how extraordinary it is to experience it.

“It’s been just the most joyous, emotional and also informative experience I’ve had on a job.”

