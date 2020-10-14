Gay groom’s wedding flash mob to Lady Gaga’s ‘Stupid Love’ goes viral

A US fitness instructor has surprised his new husband by busting out choreo with their wedding party in a flash mob to Lady Gaga’s “Stupid Love”.

On National Coming Out Day, Brock Dalgleish posted videos to social media of he and groom Riley Jay Barrington walking down the aisle.

Dalgleish then stops, pulls off his jacket, and dances with the wedding party as a joyful Barrington looks on.

Masked wedding-goers also watch on from their spaced-out seats.

“This was my dream come true. Wedding flash mob with all of my people,” Dalgleish wrote.

Riley added, “I can’t get over how perfect he is… I can’t stop smiling!”

The gay couple’s videos have racked up thousands of views and likes on TikTok and Instagram.

Many were thrilled by Dalgleish’s surprise for his husband. But sadly some naysayers fired off some vicious tweets about the wedding display.

As one person summed up, “If we can’t be happy for two gay men joyfully celebrating their wedding in whatever way they choose then really, what’s the point?”

COVID-19 pandemic delayed gay couple’s wedding

Brock and Riley met at a pool party in 2018. Riley proposed last August while the couple were travelling together in Macchu Pichu, Peru.

The gay couple’s first shot at their wedding was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But as the videos show, they ended up getting hitched.

Utah is sadly seeing 1000 cases or more of coronavirus each day.

Recent COVID-19 guidelines in Salt Lake City permitted outdoor events with 50 people or less present and social distancing.

