Gay groom turns wedding aisle into a fierce runway in viral TikTok

A gay groom from the US who turned the wedding aisle into a runway has gone viral on TikTok.

Max, who is a diver and makeup artist based in San Francisco, recently tied the knot with his partner. One of his wedding guests in the audience uploaded Max’s entrance look and strut down the aisle to TikTok.

Guest Manny Pollard wrote, “Have you ever seen a wedding entrance like this?” adding “First time at a gay wedding. LEGENDARY.”

The original TikTok has been viewed 3.8 million times and has racked up over 615,000 likes.

“Best day of my life! Advice to everyone: Have a camp-themed wedding!” Max wrote on TikTok.

“I wanted to say thank you to everyone from the bottom of my heart. Your comments are so kind.”

Gay groom ‘ate and left no crumbs’ with fierce wedding walk

TikTok commenters begged for more vision of Max and his partner’s wedding.

On his own account, Max also shared that RuPaul’s Drag Race star Gigi Goode’s mother Kristi Geggie designed his stunning white outfit and he described her as “a true genius.”

“This look was inspired by a billy porter x ashi studio look!” he wrote.

“I’ll post the entire entrance with all the parties looks and my second look soon.”

One TikTok follower reacted, “Ate and left no crumbs.”

“I would trade one of my kids to get to go to an event like this,” another wrote.

“I hate going to weddings, but THIS one I would kill to attend,” somebody else reacted.

“What I would do for some LGBTQ+ friends… the love and energy is immaculate,” another wrote.

“I’m non-binary and getting married next summer and I’ve been struggling with outfit inspo but this is IT!” somebody else wrote.

“More weddings should be like this,” another follower wrote.

Agreed.

