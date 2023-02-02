‘Gay glass ceiling’: Study shows bias against ‘feminine’ gay men

A University of Sydney study has found a bias towards ‘masculine’ gay men over ‘feminine’ gay men for leadership roles.

In the study, researchers asked 256 Australian men (half were gay, and half straight) to select a gay man to represent Sydney in a mock tourism campaign.

Participants were shown videos of six gay, white male actors performing the same short script in two ways.

In one, their body language and voice were adjusted to appear more feminine and then in a more traditionally masculine style.

Participants were then asked to choose the candidate they thought people would most admire and think of as a leader.

The study found that the participants, including the gay participants, were significantly more likely to cast a masculine-presenting actor.

Described as the ‘gay glass ceiling’ in the study, the results showed a bias against feminine-presenting gay men.

In an interview on Triple J, the study’s lead author Ben Gerrard said that the findings showed gay men were also implicit within this bias.

“Basically there is an association between masculinity and being a good leader,” he said.

“There is also this association between gayness and femininity that has acquired negative connations in culture and history.

“So those two things are a double-whammy for feminine-presenting men.”

CEO of Diversity Council Australia Lisa Annese told The Guardian she was “not surprised” by the findings.

Though she added that “it’s not just gay men who stand to lose by not acting in traditionally masculine ways”.

“This narrow focus on a single, dominant form of masculinity as a favourable form of leadership is a wider issue.”