Gay furries are cute until RWNJs piss them off

Gay furries are cute, colourful and full of good cheer. That is, until RWNJs piss them off.

Furries are individuals who take on the ‘fursona’ of an anthropomorphized animal. Some dress up in full-body fursuit costumes. Others wear just a face mask or some other individual costume piece.

Some furries are gay, some are straight, some are bi – they’re a diverse community. And they’re accustomed to bigotry, so they actively oppose it.

They do a lot of good, as we discovered in 2022 when online furries saved an American library from the actions of a homophobic mayor (link below).

Then in 2023, the hacker group SiegedSec — behind attacks on US state government websites — came out as a gay furrie collective.

We have decided to make a message towards the US government. Texas happens to be one of the largest states banning gender-affirming care, and for that, we have made Texas our target. F_ck the government.

SiegedSec

SiegedSec have been highly active of late. They recently hacked the accounts of a transphobic church and spent $6,200 of the cult’s funds on inflatable sea lions.

SiegedSec recieved a report of transphobia within River Valley Church so we delivered justice~ We hacked their accounts and spent thousands of dollars on inflatable sea lions (we couldn’t donate it), and we have leaked 15k+ user data :3 Read more: https://t.co/cuWDP6Wxmo pic.twitter.com/s7b7bYHzHo — SiegedSec (@SiegedSecurity) April 1, 2024

And now, they’ve hacked Real America’s Voice, the right-wing channel home to crazies like Steve Bannon, Ted Nugent and Charlie Kirk.

SiegedSec’s next #OpTransRights2 breach is here! We’ve breached Real America’s Voice, a news platform spreading LGBTQ+ misinformation! time for a bit of lulz~

User data leaked, AWS S3 buckets deleted, and user data wiped :3 https://t.co/dOLrkHkOrG pic.twitter.com/4yrP5SjEI7 — SiegedSec (@SiegedSecurity) April 15, 2024

Thank you SiegedSec. Keep up the good work.

