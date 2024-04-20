World

Gay furries are cute until RWNJs piss them off

gay furries
Image: Lyam Yeensen Twitter

Gay furries are cute, colourful and full of good cheer. That is, until RWNJs piss them off.

Furries

Furries are individuals who take on the ‘fursona’ of an anthropomorphized animal. Some dress up in full-body fursuit costumes. Others wear just a face mask or some other individual costume piece.

Some furries are gay, some are straight, some are bi – they’re a diverse community. And they’re accustomed to bigotry, so they actively oppose it.

They do a lot of good, as we discovered in 2022 when online furries saved an American library from the actions of a homophobic mayor (link below).

Then in 2023, the hacker group SiegedSec — behind attacks on US state government websites — came out as a gay furrie collective.

Did you hear that?
*schlop schlop*
It’s the sound of gay furries f_cking the US government!
We have decided to make a message towards the US government. Texas happens to be one of the largest states banning gender-affirming care, and for that, we have made Texas our target. F_ck the government.

SiegedSec

SiegedSec have been highly active of late. They recently hacked the accounts of a transphobic church and spent $6,200 of the cult’s funds on inflatable sea lions.

And now, they’ve hacked Real America’s Voice, the right-wing channel home to crazies like Steve Bannon, Ted Nugent and Charlie Kirk.

Thank you SiegedSec. Keep up the good work.

More Furries

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

