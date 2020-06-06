Gay escorts threaten to out notorious homophobe ‘Lady G’

American gay escorts threatened on Twitter yesterday to out a notorious homophobe they nickname ‘Lady G’. Escort and adult performer Sean Harding kicked things off when he tweeted that every sex worker he knew had at some stage been hired by the notorious Republican senator.

The senator in question was formerly an outspoken critic of Donald Trump. During Trump’s presidential campaign, Lindsay Graham , oops — Lady G — described him as “a race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot…”

Advertisements

Of course, millions of people agree with that assessment. However, the senator himself changed his mind so dramatically that political commentators still struggle to comprehend the U-turn. In 2019, he said of Trump, “I personally like him. We play golf. He’s very nice to me.”

Lady G now frequently makes the news for his apparently unqualified support of Trump.

Lady G denies being gay

Despite years of speculation about his sexuality, he denies being gay. Broadway star Patty LuPone last year tweeted about him after he defended racist tweets by Trump. She called him a disgrace and called on him to ‘just come out’. Conservatives quickly accused the longtime LGBTIQ ally of homophobia.

It appears however that the latest round of speculation will prove far more damaging. The American mainstream media, while not yet reporting on the story, are certainly sniffing around. Also, lawyers are offering pro bono legal services to any escort who wishes to break the Non-Disclosure Agreement Lady G allegedly insists they sign before paying for their services.

There is a homophobic republican senator who is no better than Trump who keeps passing legislation that is damaging to the lgbt and minority communities. Every sex worker I know has been hired by this man. Wondering if enough of us spoke out if that could get him out of office? — Sean Harding #BLM (@SeanHardingXXX) June 4, 2020

The revelations yesterday prompted speculation that Lady G’s patronage of escorts perhaps helped explain why he suddenly became so supportive of Trump.

I don’t care if Lady G is gay, I love gay people. I don’t care if his suitors are male escorts. A job is a job. BUT if it is revealed that this info was responsible for his abhorrent traitorous behavior these last 3 years, this mother fucker is going down. (and not in a fun way.) — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) June 5, 2020

The politics of outing

Outing people for their sexuality often attracts opprobrium. However, activists and authors Dan Savage and Michelangelo Signorile took to Twitter to explain.

Outing is a brutal tactic that should be reserved for brutes. Lady G more than qualifies. — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) June 5, 2020

…Sometime reporting focuses on issues public figures would rather not see made public, and is gratuitous and often unnecessary to report. But other reporting is quite relevant to a story and important for the public to know whether the public figure wants it known or not. — Michelangelo Signorile, subscribe to my newsletter (@MSignorile) June 4, 2020

if this characteristic, like other characteristics about public figures, is relevant to a larger story encompassing their work, their role, their power, their influence, and is something the public should know — then it should be reported. — Michelangelo Signorile, subscribe to my newsletter (@MSignorile) June 4, 2020

…If this person is going tor come under the microscope when seeking very high public office, certainly this is something that will/should become known. Deception, at that level, isn’t good. An old debate, but remember some of this, as it will keep coming up in the future. — Michelangelo Signorile, subscribe to my newsletter (@MSignorile) June 4, 2020

Advertisements

We leave the last word to Kiko on Twitter.

Follow us on Facebook for regular updates on the latest local and national LGBTIQA+ current affairs, community issues, entertainment and more. Don’t forget our new QNews LIVE Facebook Live events.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.