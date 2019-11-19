Gay dads split after one starts dating daughter’s ex

A British gay couple who named themselves their country’s “first gay dads” have split and one has fallen in love with his daughter’s ex-boyfriend.

Barrie Drewitt-Barlow, 50, has ended his 32-year relationship with husband Tony and has fallen for Scott Hutchison, who is 25 years old.

Barrie and Tony made world headlines as “Britain’s first gay fathers” in 1999 when a surrogate mum gave birth to their twins, Saffron and Aspen.

They later won the legal right to be named as parents on a birth certificate, in a landmark ruling for LGBTIQ families in the UK.

But Barrie said he’s now fallen in love with Scott. The whole family still live together at their home in Florida.

In an interview with The Sun newspaper, Barrie said, “I’ve fallen in love with Scott and he has done the same. I feel stupid at my age to have these feelings about someone other than Tony who is half my age.

“But when you know something is right, it’s right. We have not made definite plans but I would like to marry Scott.”

Barrie admitted his relationship with his ex-husband Tony had become “platonic” over the last few years.

“I’m not having a mid-life crisis. If I was having one I’d buy myself a Porsche,” he said.

“This is the real deal. But not everyone will get it, as our living arrangements are unorthodox. I feel like I’m living in a commune, we are all still living together.

“Our children are still in a stable set-up, more so than many other families have. But now Dad’s got a new fella and we are one bigger happy family instead.”

Gay dads’ daughter ‘annoyed at first’ about relationship

Scott is bisexual and had dated the gay couple’s daughter Saffron. However Barrie said the pair were always more like “friends”.

“Saffron and Scott had been split for many months and this was something totally unexpected,” he said.

“Of course she was annoyed at first [to find out about the relationship but Tony said, ‘This is a good idea. You can see how Scott is with Daddy, he likes him.’

“There were no rows. We just talked as adults. Saffron sees how happy we are and she has accepted it.”

