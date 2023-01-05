Gay dads face the apocalypse in new M Night Shyamalan thriller

A new trailer for M Night Shyamalan’s new psychological thriller movie Knock at the Cabin has arrived.

The new film, out in Australian cinemas soon, stars Hamilton and Looking’s Jonathan Groff and Fleabag’s Ben Aldridge as two protective dads to their young daughter (Kristen Cui).

While the family are holidaying at a remote cabin, the family are ambushed and taken hostage by four armed strangers.

But because it’s Shyamalan, the film is no regular home invasion thriller. The invaders give the family a horrifying ultimatum – sacrifice one of their own to avert the apocalypse and save the world.

However with limited access to the outside world, and scenes of chaos and destruction on TV, the family must decide if they believe what the strangers are saying before all is lost is hundreds of thousands die.

Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista and Harry Potter star Rupert Grint also appear in the intriguing new film.

Knock at the Cabin is an adaptation of Paul Tremblay’s 2018 novel The Cabin at the End of the World.

But as adapted by the filmmaker known for shocking cinematic twists, we’ll find out the family’s fate when the movie arrives in Australian cinemas on February 2.

Watch the new trailer for Knock at the Cabin below:

