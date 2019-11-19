Gay couples’ relationships stronger after getting a dog, study finds

A new study has found two thirds of gay and bi couples who adopt dogs say their relationships are stronger as a result.

The study by pet-sitting website Rover.com looked at pet dogs and their owners’ romantic relationships. It revealed 56% of the couples with dogs spent more time together.

Advertisements

Participants also saw owning a dog in a relationship to be more committal than setting up a joint bank account.

Over a third of people in the study – of all sexual orientations – said they would not date anyone who was not a self-confessed “dog person”.

The study also showed 21 percent of the gay and bi couples had a “pet-nup” in place in case of a relationship breakdown.

This differs from their straight counterparts who were less likely to be prepared for that scenario. Only 12% had considered the repercussions of a split.

Rover.com dog behaviourist Louise Glazebrook said couples should consider a “pet-nup” when looking to co-parent a pet.

“You can outline the practicalities of what would happen in the event you split from your partner whether you have joint or sole custody,” she said.

“It’s a real tragedy to see breakups results in dogs needing to be re-homed.

“Laying out an agreement that works for all parties is the most sensible and fair approach.”

Owning a dog is preparation for a child

The study showed more than half of the participants felt owning a dog helps prepare couples for children. It’s no wonder many put “pet-nups” in place to secure custody.

The research presented some downsides to owning pets too.

Seventeen percent of couple admitted a decrease in their sex lives due to sharing a bed with their dogs.

A further third of couples said since becoming pet parents, they have spent less time together, saying they would prefer someone to always be home pup-sitting.

Advertisements

That sounds fine to us, though. They are man’s best friend after all.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.