Gay couple claps back at religious protesters outside ‘Rocky Horror Show’

Religious protesters rallying outside a theatre production of the Rocky Horror Show have gone viral thanks to a gay couple’s response to their bigotry.

The protesters were reportedly from the nearby Zion Tabernacle Protestant Evangelical Church in the English city of Chester. They slammed the Story House Theatre’s production as “vile” and “unholy, sexual and offensive to God”.

Advertisements

But a gay couple decided to “spread some love” instead and kissed just metres from the protesters. Chester Pride has since posted the photo to their Facebook page.

The pair, Joe and Robert, said they went to theatre to see the iconic gender-bending musical and decided to respond.

“When I saw the protesters, I saw lots of people arguing and shouting back at them,” Joe told local outlet Cheshire Live.

“You’re never going to get rid of hate with hate so we decided to spread some love.

“One of the protesters actually said, ‘Oh that’s lovely. That’s lovely. You’re an abomination!’”

He added: “I respect everyone is entitled to their opinion. However I am also entitled to kiss my boyfriend wherever I want without judgment.

“That’s what we were fighting.”

Theatre staging Rocky Horror Show backs LGBTIQ community

Meanwhile, the theatre staging the iconic stage show – which reportedly sold out – also pledged support for the LGBTIQ community.

“To everyone coming to the Rocky Horror Show tonight and this week at Storyhouse,” the theatre tweeted.

“Storyhouse is and always will be a safe space. We celebrate and support LGBTQ+ communities–always.

The theatre also added: “Let’s have a FABULOUS night and week.

Advertisements

“To those who are protesting: #LETSDOTHETIMEWARPAGAIN.”

To everyone coming to The Rocky Horror Show tonight and this week at Storyhouse: Storyhouse is and always will be a safe space. We celebrate and support LGBTQ+ communities – always. Let’s have a FABULOUS night & week. 💋👠🏳️‍🌈 To those who are protesting: #LETSDOTHETIMEWARPAGAIN pic.twitter.com/IPhCC3GuVr — Storyhouse (@StoryhouseLive) September 16, 2019

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.