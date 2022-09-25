TV

Gay couple are joined by a third in ABC comedy ‘Summer Love’

Image: ABC

A gay couple’s plans for a threesome go seriously awry in this week’s episode of brilliant ABC anthology comedy series Summer Love.

The ABC comedy series’ eight episodes have just one thing in common: a beachside holiday house setting.

Eight very different sets of people rent the house and the series follows their eight indivual love stories.

In the next episode this Wednesday night (September 28), chalk-and-cheese gay couple Luke and Olly rent the house for their one-year anniversary.

Tim Draxl plays Luke, who takes his boyfriend Olly, played by Harry McNaughton, on the holiday getaway.

After the men arrive at the holiday house, they answer the door and are joined by a surprise guest, Alexander, played by Daniel Fischer.

But during their stay, the two men are forced to confront what they feel is expected of them as gay men versus what they actually want as a happy couple.

Ian Draxl and Harry McNaughton in ABC anthology comedy series Summer Love
Image: ABC

Comedian Nath Valvo wrote episode of ABC’s Summer Love

Summer Love is created and produced by Upper Middle Bogan team Robyn Butler and Wayne Hope.

The pair appeared on screen last week playing two strangers who share the house due to a double booking.

Each episode of the ABC anthology series is penned by a different set of writers.

Luke and Olly’s Summer Love story was written by queer comedian Nath Valvo alongside co-writer Jayden Masciulli.

Summer Love is on Wednesday nights on ABC and ABC iview.

