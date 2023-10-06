Gay conversion ban fast-tracked after ACL boast backfires

The New South Wales government will bring forward its promised laws banning gay conversion practices, shortly after the Australian Christian Lobby boasted they’d helped put the reforms “on ice”.

A spokesperson for NSW Premier Chris Minns confirmed the legislation would be introduced to parliament before the end of the year.

Last week, the Australian Christian Lobby (ACL) wrote in an email that their “strong pushback” had put the proposed laws “on ice”.

“NSW’s dangerous conversion therapy laws have been put on pause, no doubt influenced by our phone campaign,” ACL CEO Michelle Pearse wrote.

“ACL staff and volunteers made 8,000+ calls explaining their concerns and asking MPs to consider the negative consequences for our children.”

But survivors of the harmful “conversion therapy” practices were furious. They demanded NSW Attorney-General Michael Daley explain the delay.

“We are especially concerned that the Australian Christian Lobby has now claimed credit for delaying progress on reforms,” they wrote.

After the Sydney Morning Herald published the ACL’s claims, a spokesperson for the premier gave an update on the bill.

They said legislation would be introduced before the end of the year. The Herald reported the bill was not previously expected until 2024.

‘We are not broken, disordered or in need of fixing’

There’s already a draft bill in the NSW parliament to ban conversion practices: the one in independent Sydney MP Alex Greenwich omnibus Equality Bill, introduced in August.

But the NSW Government won’t support it and instead is drafting its own.

“Labor made an election commitment to ban LGBTQ+ conversion practices,” the spokesperson said.

“Consultation was the first step in developing our own bill to bring to Parliament. This will happen by the end of year.”

“The aim of this policy is simply to protect people from harmful and damaging practices. So it is important that we get this landmark legislation right.”

Equality Australia chief executive Anna Brown said any legislation must be “sufficiently robust”.

“These practices deny the humanity of LGBTQ+ people and find no support among any medical or psychological professional association,” she said.

“We are not broken, disordered or in need of fixing.

“Any scheme to end conversion practices will only be effective if it is inclusive of all practices that seek to change or suppress a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity, including health and religious settings.”

