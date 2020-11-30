Gay club wants to serve punters McDonald’s to meet COVID restrictions

Iconic queer London nightclub G-A-Y reportedly wants to offer punters McDonald’s fast food in order to reopen and comply with the UK’s new COVID-19 regulations.

The UK is currently in a second lockdown that is set to end on December 2. When it does, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced three tiers of new restrictions to curb the second wave of the coronavirus.

Under London’s Tier 2 regulations, pubs and bars must serve a “substantial meal” in order to reopen post-lockdown.

The rules also stipulate table service only and a curfew for premises selling alcohol of 11pm.

G-A-Y is located at London’s Heaven nightclub. Owner Jeremy Joseph announced on Twitter the venue wanted to offer punters McDonald’s in order to qualify to reopen on Saturday, December 5.

The food would be supplied by the fast-food chain’s Strand branch located 130 metres away, iNews reported.

Joseph initially promoted the reopening with a flyer featuring the McDonald’s logo. However he later deleted that flyer and reposted it without the golden arches.

It’s not clear if the venue will still be handing out Happy Meals, but Joseph is still promoting the night’s entertainment on Twitter, writing, “The Show Must Go On.”

“While we can’t be a nightclub, we can become the biggest LGBT bar in the UK,” he explained.

G-A-Y nightclub’s fans weigh in on McDonald’s idea

UK fans of the nightclub took to Twitter to offer their thoughts on the venue’s unique plans.

UK recording more than 10,000 coronavirus cases a day

The UK recorded 12,155 new coronavirus cases on Sunday UK time, and 15,871 cases the day before.

Like Australia, in March this year the UK government brought in stay-at-home orders to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The restrictions forced shops, pubs, and venues across the UK to close.

Earlier in the year G-A-Y was able to reopened with table service. But the UK hospitality industry and nightlife is still struggling.

G-A-Y owner Jeremy Joseph previously blasted the government’s handling of the industry, even trying unsuccessfully to take the regulations to court.

London mayor Sadiq Khan previously distributed emergency funding for some of the city’s queer venues.

“The pandemic has had a significant impact on our LGBTQ+ venues, which we know play a vital role in supporting the community,” Khan said.

“[The venues act] as a safe haven where they can feel comfortable and free to be who they are.”

