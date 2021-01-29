Gay Brisbane MP Trevor Evans gets engaged to his partner

Queensland’s first openly gay MP Trevor Evans has gotten engaged to his partner Roger.

The Brisbane Liberal MP popped the question to his partner, obstetrics specialist Dr Roger Martin, on Tuesday night.

Advertisements

Trevor posted a photo of both of them to social media, with Roger holding up his wedding ring.

“It’s true, Roger said yes! Feeling very happy,” he wrote.

Voters in Brisbane elected Trevor Evans to the federal parliament in 2016, making him Queensland’s first openly gay MP. He was re-elected in 2019.

He and Roger went on their first date at the Elixir Rooftop Bar in Fortitude Valley back in 2014.

On Tuesday night, the couple returned there before heading to dinner at an Eagle Street restaurant overlooking the river.

With help from staff, Trevor pulled out a copy of the board game Game Of Life as a gift for his partner. Both men are avid board game fans.

Inside the board game was a wedding ring for Roger, and Trevor then got down on one knee to propose to him.

Trevor told the Courier-Mail he was “very excited, very happy” about his big news.

“It’s neat to be able to be involved in something you’ve fought for,” he said.

The couple haven’t yet set a date for their wedding.

Trevor Evans proud of Brisbane’s ‘yes’ vote

Reflecting on his lobbying for marriage equality, Trevor Evans said he was still proud of his Brisbane electorate’s “yes” vote, which was the second highest (79.5%) in Australia.

On the reform, he said, Australians had bucked the usual trend of voting down issues put to a national vote.

Advertisements

“The country is clearly the better for having such a resounding yes vote that was driven by mainstream Australians,” he told the Courier-Mail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Evans MP (@trevorevansmp)

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.