Gay Brazilian man to be deported after OnlyFans sex video conviction

A Brazilian tourist convicted of posting explicit videos of his Sydney ex-boyfriend on amateur porn site OnlyFans without consent will be deported after spending months in prison.

Fabricio Da Silva Claudino (pictured) filmed the consensual sex with the ex-partner in his home in Marrickville, Sydney in 2019.

The 32-year-old Instagram star then uploaded the four-minute video to OnlyFans last July and promoted it to 130,000 social media followers.

Last week, a Sydney Central Local Court judge sentenced Da Silva Claudino to 11 months in prison, with a non parole period of seven months, for the image-based abuse offences.

He was jailed in February and has served the sentence and will soon be deported to Brazil.

The former flight attendant tried to retract his earlier guilty plea, after claiming he admitted to the 13 charges “under duress” to seek a quicker resolution.

However Magistrate Clare Farnan didn’t accept Da Silva Claudino was unaware of the facts he pleaded to and upheld the earlier plea.

The magistrate told the court the man’s sentence was to act as a deterrent. However she said he was unlikely to reoffend.

Da Silva Claudino’s lawyer told the court the Brazilian man started the OnlyFans account to earn income while on a tourist visa in Australia.

“Due to his circumstances in Australia, he was almost forced to do what he did to survive,” his lawyer said.

Victim traumatised by posting of sex video on OnlyFans

Da Silva Claudino told the court his ex-boyfriend victim knew about and consented to the posting of the video.

However the victim has strongly denied ever consenting to the videos being made public.

He had earlier told the court of the toll the incident had taken on his life.

“The guy I thought I knew turned out to be a complete stranger,” he said.

“My dignity was sold for $12.99. My face became nothing more than a promotional tool… I feel dirty, I lost my identity forever.”

After the videos were posted, the man said he feared being recognised and identified by his tattoos. He is now spending thousands having them removed.

“My tattoos, which I used to wear proudly, now feel like branding,” he said.

