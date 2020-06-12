Gay Brazilian Instagram star pleads guilty in Sydney ‘revenge porn’ case

A Brazilian tourist will plead guilty to “revenge porn” offences after secretly recording sex with his Sydney lover and posting it on OnlyFans without consent.

Police charged Fabricio Da Silva Claudino after he filmed the consensual sex with his Sydney boyfriend at their Marrickville home last July.

The former Emirates flight attendant also uploaded several images of his ex-boyfriend nude to adult site OnlyFans.

He also posted a photo of them on a Rio de Janeiro beach, captioned “Video coming up soon — stay tuned”.

Da Silva Claudio then uploaded the four-minute sex video to his account and promoted it to followers.

However the man’s ex-boyfriend was allegedly unaware he had recorded the sex on an iPhone.

Burwood Court heard Da Silva Claudino will plead guilty to 11 charges of taking and distributing explicit images and video without consent, ABC News reported.

“The victim is clearly unaware of this activity being recorded. [He is] depicted in the recording as face down throughout,” court documents read.

“At one point the defendant positions the mobile phone towards a mirror where his face is depicted.

“At no stage, did the victim consent to the defendant taking this recording.”

Fabricio Da Silva Claudino sentenced next month on ‘revenge porn’ charges

Fabricio Da Silva Claudino met the ex-boyfriend in Brazil last year.

The pair later broke up in Sydney after dating for five months.

Da Silva Claudino stayed in Australia and supported himself with OnlyFans and working as a nude model, the ABC reported.

He also pleaded guilty to 15 other charges on Tuesday. Those relate to obscene and indecent exposure while on bail between last September and February 2020.

The man is accused of filming himself masturbating in and around his apartment, including in view of a school and on a bus.

A judge will sentence the man at the Downing Centre Court next month. Authorities will likely deport him after after serving any sentence.

“Revenge porn” is the name commonly given to taking and distributing explicit images and video without a victim’s consent.

A study conducted in Victoria three years ago showed that LGBTIQ people are at greater risk of revenge porn.

