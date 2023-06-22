Gay blood ban removal backed at Queensland Labor Conference

The Queensland State Labor Conference has shown support for the removal of the ban on blood donation by gay and bisexual men and trans women who have sex with men.
The Conference passed a motion from Rainbow Labor calling on the Federal Labor Government to remove all blood bans for gay and bisexual men and trans women.
The Conference welcomed recent news that the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has lifted a four-decade-old
ban on blood plasma donations for transgender, gay, bisexual, men who have sex with men and sex workers.
IN OTHER NEWS: Meet the artists making clothing using the blood of gay men
However, the Conference recognised the need for additional progress toward total removal of the blood band.
“The system of blood donation categorical bans for transgender, gay, bisexual, men who have sex with men and sex
workers is left over from the fear-filled early days of the HIV/AIDS epidemic,” the Queensland motion read.
“Since that time, science has moved ahead with major advances in diagnosis and treatment. Stigma still remains.
“Part of building an Australia free from stigma and discrimination involves fully removing this outdated ban.”
‘Let Us Give’ campaign welcomes support
The Let Us Give campaign welcomed the support from Queensland’s state Labor conference.
“We congratulate Rainbow Labor for its initiative, welcome the support of Queensland’s state Labor conference and call on other state and federal Labor conferences to follow Queendsland’s lead,” spokesperson Benjamin Dudman said.
READ MORE: US adopts Individual Risk Assessment for blood donors
“We are especially heartened the Queensland motion calls for Lifeblood and the Federal Government to go further than the current proposal for plasma-only donation.
“The plasma-only option will solve neither the problem of shortages of whole blood, nor the problem of discrimination.
“Assessing all donors for their individual risk is the policy adopted in an increasing number of countries including the UK, US, and Canada, and it should be adopted in Australia as well.”
For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
No Comment