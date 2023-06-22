Gay blood ban removal backed at Queensland Labor Conference

The Queensland State Labor Conference has shown support for the removal of the ban on blood donation by gay and bisexual men and trans women who have sex with men.

The Conference passed a motion from Rainbow Labor calling on the Federal Labor Government to remove all blood bans for gay and bisexual men and trans women.

The Conference welcomed recent news that the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has lifted a four-decade-old

ban on blood plasma donations for transgender, gay, bisexual, men who have sex with men and sex workers.

However, the Conference recognised the need for additional progress toward total removal of the blood band.

“The system of blood donation categorical bans for transgender, gay, bisexual, men who have sex with men and sex

workers is left over from the fear-filled early days of the HIV/AIDS epidemic,” the Queensland motion read.

“Since that time, science has moved ahead with major advances in diagnosis and treatment. Stigma still remains.

“Part of building an Australia free from stigma and discrimination involves fully removing this outdated ban.”

‘Let Us Give’ campaign welcomes support

The Let Us Give campaign welcomed the support from Queensland’s state Labor conference.