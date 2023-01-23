‘Heartbroken’: Gay rugby player Simon Dunn dies at age 35

Gay Australian bobsledder and rugby player Simon Dunn has tragically died at the age of 35.

The longtime Sydney Convicts player was found dead in his Surry Hills apartment in Sydney on Saturday (January 21). NSW Police have commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding his death and are not treating it as suspicious, a spokesperson said.

In 2014, Simon became the first out gay man to represent their home country on Australia’s national bobsledding team. He retired from the sport in 2016.

Growing up in Sydney playing rugby, Simon Dunn played for the Sydney Convicts gay rugby team on and off for a decade. In 2022, the athlete played his fifth Bingham Cup in Ottawa, Canada.

‘Loved, adored and respected within our community’

The athlete’s management confirmed the 35-year-old’s death in a statement.

“Simon was loved, adored, and respected within our community worldwide,” the statement read.

“He will be missed, not just for his sportsmanship, not just for his valued views on our community and sport but mostly for being who he was. A genuine, all-round nice guy, who had time for everyone.

“He had a story for us all. But mostly he wanted to know your story, and who you are, and how he can help share what you mean to life.”

Simon Dunn was also a highly visible LGBTIQ advocate and ambassador for Australian LGBTIQ+ non-profits GiveOUT, the Bobby Goldsmith Foundation and Pride in Sport.

The athlete and advocate “was passionate about giving back to the community and volunteering,” his management said.

“He gave his time, and utilising his profile, to help multiple charities,” the statement read.

“Simon never said no to donating his time to any organisation who wanted to grow… helping them all to better understand their LGBTQIA+ employees and customers.”

The 35-year-old leaves behind his loving and supporting mother, sister and nephews and niece, Simon’s manager said.

‘Loved Simon dearly’: Community rocked by Simon Dunn’s death

The sad news of Simon Dunn’s death has sparked an outpouring of shock, grief and emotional tributes online.

DJ and drag performer Kitty Glitter wrote on Facebook that she “simply could not believe it”.

Kitty said she “knew him as a young adorable teenager and watched him blossom into the beautiful man and talented outstanding sportsman”.

“I am in shock and heartbroken… We all loved [him] dearly,” Kitty wrote.

“Our community has lost one of the most genuinely kind-hearted sweethearts the world has ever been blessed with.

“My heart goes out to all of Simon’s family and friends. His loving energy and spirit shall live on through us always.”

Educator and LGBTIQ+ advocate Katherine Wolfgramme likened Simons’s death to losing a family member.

“I feel like a beloved relative, a favourite nephew has passed away, and I feel heavy loss and I feel a deep grief,” Wolgramme wrote.

“I feel injustice that such a a good human being with a beautiful soul was taken from us so young. It is such a great waste of human equity and potential. His goodness touched so many hearts in so many different ways.

“Good Night Sweet Prince.”

Simon Dunn sought Olympic comeback in bobsledding

The athlete, model and advocate also spent time in London, where he also played for the gay rugby team the Kings Cross Steelers.

In recent years, Simon Dunn was living in Sydney and working as a personal trainer.

In 2021 he announced he was training for a bobsledding comeback. Sadly, Simon suffered a nasty ruptured bicep during a race late that year that halted his return to competition.

Last October, he announced he and partner Felix Maisey-Curtis had split after five years together.

Simon said at the time the couple had decided to go their separate ways “after a rough year of personal loss.”

