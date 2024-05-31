Gay adoption drama series comes to Aussie streaming

A new gay “coming-of-middle-age” drama series from the BBC, Lost Boys and Fairies, is coming to Australian streaming next week.

Gabriel is a singer and drag artist-extraordinaire at his local queer nightclub in Cardiff. He’s in a long-term relationship with his partner and “rock”, accountant Andy (both above).

After eight years together, the gay couple want to adopt 7-year-old Jake. Gabe and Andy have to convince their social worker Jackie that they’re up to it.

But Gabe is masking his demons: the effects of decades of shame having grown up in a society that overwhelmingly treated being gay as a sin; shame which Gabe is still processing.

‘My world changed forever’

Creator Daf James said the three-part series Lost Boys and Fairies is “a drama with music” and a gay love story that explores the universal themes of parents and children.

“My husband and I first adopted eight years ago now,” Daf told the BBC.

“When we went through this process my world changed forever as a human, but also as an artist.

“I felt like I hadn’t seen adoption represented authentically on screen. It’s something I feel really passionate about bringing to the television.

“That first year after adopting my kids was a challenging period because I went through so many emotions and feelings.

“My identity completely shifted; my frames of reference in this world shifted. I wanted to be able to put all of those things into a story.

“I’m a huge advocate for adoption, it’s changed my life completely. If this story can encourage more people to look into it, I think that would be brilliant thing.”

Lost Boys and Fairies is streaming on Stan on Tuesday (June 4). Watch the trailer below:

