Gargle the Rainbow: Pride merch for every taste

Once it was enough to wave a rainbow flag to celebrate Pride. Now however, marketers who once ignored LGBTIQ communities, can’t wait to throw pride-themed merch at us. From Listerine mouthwash to an LGBT sandwich to IKEA carry bags and butt plugs, retailers are painting their products rainbow.

Some do it to show support and fundraise for charity. Others do it purely for profit. No doubt, they all make a pink buck or two along the way.

Advertisements

British supermarket chain Marks and Spencer (M&S) kicked things off with their Lettuce, Guacamole, Bacon and Tomato sandwich (LGBT).

The pride-themed snack raised funds for a homeless LGBT+ youth charity, a worthwhile cause.

Nevertheless, some still saw the promotion as a cynical attempt to cash in on LGBTIQ culture, symbolism and the pink dollar.

M&S threw the first artisanal sandwich at Stonewall pic.twitter.com/qqFrqRg47Q — David (@PumpItLowda) April 30, 2019

Yup deffo an LGBT sandwich.

Gays are notoriously salty 💅🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/WSfy3Y1Im9 — Rob Holley 🅰️ (@robholley) May 2, 2019

IKEA followed with their rainbow carry bag. Too their credit, IKEA is donating 100 percent of their profit to the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. The US based HRCF works to achieve equality for individuals within the LGBT+ communities.

At IKEA, we believe #equality is a fundamental human right and that all homes are created equal. To celebrate #Pride, we’re offering a limited edition of our KVANTING bag, with all proceeds going to @HRC programs that support LGBT+ youth and families. https://t.co/scvPdMgv0O pic.twitter.com/Tn3HndklEl — IKEA USA News (@IKEAUSANews) May 21, 2019

Spit, don’t swallow

Johnson & Johnson are the latest to join the Pride party. For American Pride month this June they introduced a rainbow coloured Listerine bottle as part of their Care with Pride range.

at last i can wash my gay hair and rinse my gay mouth while feeling truly seen pic.twitter.com/QhQuwiaf7c — David Mack (@davidmackau) May 20, 2019



The range caused a lot of comment across social media.

pride listerine to wash the mediocre dick out of my mouth pic.twitter.com/Q6HsI0ktBn — FOUR LOKO IDOL✨ (@TRAUMA_PUNK) May 21, 2019

I just think it’s so great that @Listerine is supporting the LGBT community by releasing a product to get rid of cum breath. pic.twitter.com/3gh8T02i1w — Kouhai (@kouhaiDC) May 20, 2019

Advertisements

The Rainbow Butt Plug

Finally, for those not satisfied with the LGBT sandwich, the IKEA carry bag or the Pride Listerine mouthwash, Etsy has a listing for a rainbow fox fur butt plug.

“This fun and colourful rainbow tail butt plug features a high quality beginner’s sized plug securely attached to a super soft faux fox tail.”

Neither the sandwich nor the mouthwash are available in Australia. However both the IKEA bag and the rainbow butt plug are available online.

QN Magazine | For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.