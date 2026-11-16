The Australian Open is serving up a stacked lineup for AO LIVE 27, with queer icon RuPaul, Benny Benassi, Fedde Le Grand, and more coming to Melbourne Park in January.
Today is RuPaul’s birthday, but it looks like we’re the ones getting the gift!
The Emmy Award-winning host, producer and cultural trailblazer behind RuPaul’s Drag Race (heard of it?) will headline TOPCOURT, DJ’ing on January 29 for the Australian Open Pride Day.
The Australian Open announced the exciting lineup of artists coming to AO LIVE 27 Tuesday morning. AO LIVE is the music and entertainment festival integrated into the Australian Open tennis tournament.
Global dance music icons Benny Benassi and Fedde Le Grand headline, taking over Melbourne Park alongside RuPaul.
“This year’s lineup reflects the diversity, energy and creativity that fans have come to expect from AO LIVE.” AO LIVE Talent Specialist Pia Del Mastro said.
“We have internationally renowned performers alongside exciting emerging artists who are helping shape the future of music and culture.”
AO LIVE will also feature music and entertainment across the precinct in 2027, including acoustic acts in Garden Square and some of Melbourne’s most in-demand DJs on Grand Slam Oval each day.
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What a lineup!
Benny Benassi and Fedde Le Grand headline John Cain Arena on January 3, joined by BRIT Award-winning artist Sonique, Zoë Badwi and Kailyn Crabbe.
“AO LIVE has become an integral part of the Australian Open experience,” Del Mastro said, “Bringing world-class entertainment alongside the world’s best tennis into the heart of Melbourne.”
“We’re so excited to welcome dance music legends Benny Benassi and Fedde Le Grand to the Australian Open in 2027. Their influence on electronic music is undeniable, and together with Sonique they’ll bring an incredible energy to Melbourne Park.”
“At the same time, we’re continuing to showcase artists at TOPCOURT who are shaping culture and pushing creative boundaries, from RuPaul through to exciting acts like Girls Don’t Sync and Lady Shaka.”
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Melbourne’s Mothafunk, Lexï and duo Activator join the TOPCOURT program before RuPaul takes the stage.
Fresh from sold-out tours across Australia and New Zealand, Liverpool collective Girls Don’t Sync hit TOPCOURT on January 15. Joining them is Lady Shaka, whose genre-defying sets celebrate Māori and Pasifika culture while captivating audiences worldwide.
Australian talents 2LUBLY and Soul Wun complete the TOPCOURT lineup on January 15.
You do not want to miss RuPaul on the decks
The cultural phenomenon that is RuPaul hits differently depending on what year you were born.
A force of nature and queer icon, some only know the artist from behind the judging panel of Drag Race. But ever since he stepped into the DJ arena, RuPaul has continued to bring his unique style to every set.
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The Australian Open said that this diverse lineup of the artists represents “the broad spectrum of sounds and experiences that have made AO LIVE a cornerstone of Melbourne’s summer entertainment calendar”.
AO LIVE presale tickets are available from 2 pm on Thursday, November 19 and are open to the general public on Friday, November 20 at 2 pm.
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