Gabriella Labucci says ‘love won’ at huge Bay Pride March

Drag Race star Gabriella Labucci says “love won” at Sunday’s super-successful Bay Pride event in Wynnum and has a simple message to homophobic protesters who fought to cancel it.

Gabriella (above centre) and her Drag Race Down Under sisters Faux Fur and Ivory Glaze headlined the inaugural event as part of the Wynnum Fringe festival.

After their images appeared on a protesters’ vile homophobic flyer, the drag trio proudly joined the huge Pride March on Sunday afternoon.

Thousands marched along the waterfront in the Brisbane bayside suburb.

“We aren’t going anywhere,” Gabriella said.

“Love will always win against hate. This turnout shows that there’s always much more love and support than hate in the community.

“The hate can be loud, but we can be louder.”

More opportunity for regional drag queens

Gabriella Labucci is from Ballarat in regional Victoria. She said pride events and queer spaces in the regions are so important.

“It’s only been maybe the past like two or three years I’ve really considered drag a profession instead of a hobby,” she said.

“Before, we had a venue with a queer-friendly event once a month, if we were lucky. Now we have our own venue, Piano Bar.

“We get to do shows multiple times per week. I started getting regular consistent work, and made money. I thought, I should pull my finger out and actually give this a red hot crack.

“Compared to when I started, there’s so much more opportunity now in Ballarat for drag performers.”

Gabriella Labucci on Drag Race Down Under season 3

Gabriella Labucci proudly repped regional drag when she scored runner-up on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season three.

“After the show, people have chased me down the street [saying my name and] doing the Italian thing. I love it,” she said.

“We had no idea what sort of edit we would get. I watched it for the first time at [a viewing party at the bar] and I cringed, laughed and cried with the audience.

“I pretended that I was going home when I wasn’t going home. It was great fun.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under will officially return in 2024. Casting for the fourth season closed on Friday.

“If you think you want to portray yourself in a certain way, throw that idea out the window and just be in the moment,” Gabriella says.

Drag Race Down Under needs a Rusical

But there is also one thing Gabriella Labucci “desperately” wants to see in season four.

“I desperately, desperately want a Rusical. They do them all over the world, but we’ve never done one on Down Under,” she said.

“I was really hoping that one of the season three challenges would be something like, XanaRu the musical. I really want XanaRu.

“Australia’s got such a great musical theatre scene and music history. It makes sense.”

As well as touring her Drag Race Down Under sisters on the Werq the World tour, Gabriella Labucci is staying booked and very busy.

The drag performer is heading to Sydney early next year for her first Mardi Gras. She’s part of a huge lineup of drag performers hosted by Karen from Finance at Taronga Zoo in February.

“I’ve never even been to Mardi Gras before so I’ll be there for the first time,” she said.

“I’ve blocked out my calendar to try and pick up a fair bit of work but I’ll be able to let my hair down and have a bit of fun in Sydney.”

