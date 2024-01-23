G Flip’s mum petitions to get them onto Taylor Swift’s tour

Thousands have signed a petition created by G Flip’s mum calling for the Australian artist to open for Taylor Swift on her blockbuster Eras Tour next month.

Last week, G dropped by radio station triple j to record a “masc lesbian” cover of Taylor Swift’s Cruel Summer for the Like A Version segment.

G Flip (above left), who is non-binary, put their own spin on the song and tweaked the song’s lyrics to be about a woman. Taylor Swift herself even liked G’s post of the song on Instagram.

Now G Flip’s mum has started an online petition demanding G opens for Taylor Swift during the Aussie leg of the Eras Tour next month.

“I think G should open for Taylor Swift in Australia as G is a great representation of an inclusive Australian music artist right now,” mum Lisa writes.

Lisa says that G is a “remarkable performer” who has a “magnetic stage presence”.

“Their cover of Cruel Summer at the end of their set could really set the scene for Taylor’s arrival on stage,” she wrote.

G Flip shared the petition on TikTok, describing their mum’s move as “the cutest thing ever”.

“Thanks mumma bear,” they wrote.

The petition now has over 16,000 signatures. Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour kicks off in Melbourne on February 16.

Taylor is doing three shows at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, before four concerts in Sydney at Accor Stadium from February 23 to 26.

Sabrina Carpenter is opening for Taylor, but thousands of Aussies are hoping the singer allows G Flip to at least make a guest appearance.

