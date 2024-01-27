LGBT News

G Flip highest ever non-binary artist in Triple J Hottest 100

g flip hottest 100

G Flip smashed multiple records in the 2023 Triple J Hottest chart becoming the highest-placing non-binary artist in the countdown’s history.

With a total of seven tracks, they also broke the record for the most entries in a single Hottest 100 chart.

Those tracks included The Worst Person Alive at number two. Be Your Man came in at 22, with Good Enough at 24, and Rough at 26.

All the tracks came from G Flip’s 2023 album Drummer.

Australia hit the chart at 50, Real Life at 65 and finally, 7 Days was at #80.

G Flip ended the day with 19 entries in total across multiple Triple J Hottest 100 charts. That puts the singer in third place of all-time highest entries in the countdown.

Their record-breaking spree saw them topple Wolfmother, who set the previous record back in 2005.

Other winners

Meanwhile, Doja Cat won the vote for the hottest song of the year with Paint the Town Red.

Although widely predicted to take top place with Rush, Troye Sivan came in at number 8 just behind Billie Eilish with What Was I Made For. Kylie Minogue came even further back with Padam Padam ranked at 48.

Flipping for the G?

G Flip: Coming out as non-binary was a ‘struggle’.

G Flip gives Jojo Siwa a private drum lesson.

Taylor Swift likes G Flip’s ‘masc lesbian’ Cruel Summer cover.

G Flip’s mum petitions to get them onto Taylor Swift’s tour.

G Flip and Chrishell Stause win Halloween with Troye costume.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

 

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Rodney Croome stands in front of a sandstone building wearing a grey suit
Tasmania’s conversion practices bill is worse than useless
target pride collection boycotts
What did far-right boycotts do to bottom line at Target?
pink dollar
From the Archive: 5 trillion reasons to keep pink dollar pink
barnaby joyce marriage
From the Archives. Barnaby Joyce on marriage & Asian perception
corrupting christmas tradition etcetera etcetera
From the Archives: Drag is a Christmas tradition
Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras CEO Gil Beckwith speaks into a microphone
Sydney Mardi Gras CEO joins call for ceasefire in Gaza