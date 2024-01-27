G Flip highest ever non-binary artist in Triple J Hottest 100

G Flip smashed multiple records in the 2023 Triple J Hottest chart becoming the highest-placing non-binary artist in the countdown’s history.

With a total of seven tracks, they also broke the record for the most entries in a single Hottest 100 chart.

Those tracks included The Worst Person Alive at number two. Be Your Man came in at 22, with Good Enough at 24, and Rough at 26.

All the tracks came from G Flip’s 2023 album Drummer.

Australia hit the chart at 50, Real Life at 65 and finally, 7 Days was at #80.

G Flip ended the day with 19 entries in total across multiple Triple J Hottest 100 charts. That puts the singer in third place of all-time highest entries in the countdown.

Their record-breaking spree saw them topple Wolfmother, who set the previous record back in 2005.

Other winners

Meanwhile, Doja Cat won the vote for the hottest song of the year with Paint the Town Red.

Although widely predicted to take top place with Rush, Troye Sivan came in at number 8 just behind Billie Eilish with What Was I Made For. Kylie Minogue came even further back with Padam Padam ranked at 48.

Flipping for the G?

