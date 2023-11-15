G Flip gives Jojo Siwa a private drum lesson

Australian musician G Flip gave ex-Dance Moms star Jojo Siwa a private drum lesson.

Last week Siwa took to her Instagram stories with a clip of her behind a drum kit with the caption “let the drumming begin.”

Moments later, she shared a clip of G Flip behind the kit, saying she was in awe of their talent.

“I mean…they are actually the most talented. This is insane,” she wrote on the clip.

Siwa seems to have quite a passion for her new hobby. She shared on Instagram that she didn’t leave the drum set for an hour after the lesson.

“THE 3 GAYEST PEOPLE ALIVE”

A friendship seems to be blooming between the pair, after G Flip brought Siwa out for their show in LA last month.

She joined G and Lauren Sanderson for their hit song “GAY4ME” which has quickly become a lesbian anthem in the past year.

Siwa was seen pulling out sexy moves on stage, clearly feeling herself. She shared a video of the performance to TikTok the day after the show with the caption “THE 3 GAYEST PEOPLE ALIVE”

“Thank you G for having me. Without a doubt can say this was one of the best nights of my life,” she added.

G Flip continues their US tour for their latest album “Drummer,” released in August of this year. The album debuted at number one on the ARIA Charts and was nominated for six awards, including Album of the Year at the 2023 ARIA Music Awards.

G Flip told Atwood Magazine they wanted drums to be the star of the album. “Most people know me as a singer that drums, but to me, I’m a DRUMMER that sings.”

They added, “I am a drummer first and never had a drummer that looked like me to look up to. Since I picked up the sticks at nine years old I’ve been dreaming of a solo pop artist whose main instrument was drums.

As the years have gone by I realised that maybe that person I was dreaming of was actually myself. So I made the record little G always wanted.”

