G Flip covers ‘Lady Marmalade’ for International Women’s Day

Melbourne singer-songwriter (and lesbian) G Flip put together an ensemble of fierce women to cover ‘Lady Marmalade’ for International Women’s Day.

The song was performed for Like A Version — a Triple J segment where artists perform and record a cover.

G flip offered her vocals and a sick drum solo to the 2001 hit, giving it the 2020 spin we didn’t know it needed.

Joining G Flip were several other talented female artists who all came together to perform ‘Lady Marmalade’ in a cover to go down in history.

Jess B, Isabella Manfredi (The Preatures), Clio Renner, Jess Kent, and Rosie Fitzgerald (I Know Leopard) all offered their musical talents.

Along with Kate Richards, Bernice Tesara, Thandi Phoenix, and Carla Dobbie.

But perhaps one of the best performances came from Alex the Astronaut who tackled the song with a trusty cowbell. It was really fun to watch!

View this post on Instagram

G Flip on Lady Marmalade

G Flip expressed her anxiety over performing a Like a Version.

She said narrowing down a single song is difficult.

“I’ve been making a shortlist of songs for years including the idea of playing ‘Lady Marmalade’ with a large band,” G Flip told Triple J.

“When Triple J asked me to play Like A Version two days before International Women’s Day, it felt right to pick Lady Marmalade.

“[I had to] get some of my most boss women friends to join me.”

And boss women they are. Just check them out below:

International Women’s Day

G Flip’s cover was a nod to women everywhere and as she mentioned, the timing couldn’t be more perfect.

That’s because International Women’s Day (IWD) is coming up this Sunday.

International Women’s Day falls annually on March 8 and started back in 1911.

It’s a day of celebration, commemorating the achievements of women around the globe, both past and emerging.

Additionally, IWD is a movement that pushes for the acceleration and equality of women in all aspects of life.

This year the theme is #EachForEqual.

It’s calling for women to push for equality on an individual scale because “an equal world is an enabled world”.

