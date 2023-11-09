G Flip: Coming out as non-binary was a ‘struggle’

Musician and national treasure G Flip recently opened up about their family’s reaction to their non-binary identity.

Appearing on Take 5 with Zan Rowe, G Flip said while coming out as queer had been relatively easy, coming out as non-binary presented some unique challenges.

“Coming out as queer and gay was really easy for my parents,” they explained.

“They were just like: ‘Oh yeah, you want spaghetti for dinner?’ It was not a big deal.”

However, when G came out as non-binary, their family had a more difficult time adjusting.

“Me coming out non-binary was a little harder for them to wrap their heads around, just because of representation,” G Flip explained.

“They didn’t know much about it. They didn’t really understand.

“It hadn’t been talked about much in Australian media. So, my parents really struggled with it and didn’t get it.”

However, G Flip said that their family had worked to educate themselves.

“In the [past] six months, they’re getting my pronouns right. They’re really trying hard to get it right,” they said.

“My dad called the other day and he’s like: ‘So, my mate asked me, you know, is G your daughter or your son’ and I was like, ‘What did you say, dad?’ And he’s like, ‘Well I made up my own word for you, you’re my daughson’. A daughter and a son.

“I just wanted to cry. I thought it was the cutest thing and I was like: ‘Thanks, dad. Yeah, I’m your daughson’.”

G Flip went on to reinforce the importance of LGBTQIA+ representation in the mainstream media.

“My parents did struggle but, you know, representation matters,” they said.

“The more representation, the more people are gonna understand and absorb it and get their heads around it.

“It’s really not that complicated. I think a lot more people find it much more intense than it actually is.”

